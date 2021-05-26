Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74





Tributes have been paid to American actor Samuel E. Wright best known for voicing the character of Sebastian the crab in the animated Disney classic "The Little Mermaid".

The 74-year-old died on Monday at his home in New York following a three-year battle with prostate cancer, said his family.

“Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars.” Rest In Peace, Samuel E. Wright | 1946 – 2021

Wright provided the vocals for the Oscar-winning song Under The Sea from the 1989 hit movie and later went on to play the role of Mufasa in the original Broadway production of The Lion King.

Speaking to web publication Madame Noire in 2013, Wright said he 'flipped out' when he learned he had been case in the movie, saying he had always wanted to work for the corporation and calling it "a dream come true".

"I used to paint Disney characters...and mail it to Disney" he said.

Confirming the news of her father's death, Wright's daughter Dee told The Hollywood Reporter 'He was the brightest light'.