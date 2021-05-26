Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
"We're so confident we'll recover your [stolen] vehicle, we'll put our money where our mouth is and give you up to R150,000 if we don't" promises Cartrack.
The vehicle tracking group says it's maintained an audited recovery rate of above 90% for the past 15 years.
Wendy Knowler takes a closer look at Cartrack's "unique" Recovery Warranty on The Money Show.
Bear the following in mind, she cautions:
- The “up to” refers to the fact that they pay book value of the car, up to R150 000.
- The warranty only applies for three years from installation and then only if you have remembered to test that the tracking device is working, at least once a quarter.
Knowler cites a tweet which implies that the company buys time when a client calls in to report a stolen vehicle because it knows the cover lapses after 30 days of not submitting a written claim.
In its response, Cartrack says it's the consumer's responsibility to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions, including being aware that any claim must be submitted within 30 days of loss.
Replying to questions from Knowler the company said it strives to recover a stolen vehicle within an hour.
It confirmed that customers can lodge a claim in no more than 30 days after the theft and non-recovery of the vehicle.
" Any customer who meets the terms and conditions will qualify for the warranty and receive cash back of up to R150 000."
The warranty is used to gain a competitive edge and increase market share so I think it’s extremely relevant to ask, how many people have successfully navigated those Ts and Cs and been paid R150 000 in the past six years.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
If you'd like to contact Knowler with your experience, send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za.
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/orelphoto/orelphoto1908/orelphoto190800213/129138193-aerial-view-from-drone-on-a-red-car-driving-along-the-empty-gravel-road.jpg
More from Business
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
The Metaverse - a potential future internet
Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank
Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank.Read More
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution
Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers.Read More
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'
"The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais.Read More
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.Read More
More from Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
Western Cape could soon have designated vaccine sites for walk-ins - Dr Kariem
The Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem says officials may soon accept walk-ins at designated vaccine sites.Read More
Registered on EVDS but no confirmatory SMS? Health Dept to investigate glitches
The National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp says officials are following up after some over-60s registered on the EVDS system but never got a confirmatory SMS.Read More
[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm
After it warned about a high chance of load shedding earlier on Wednesday, Eskom has announced that Stage 1 will be implemented from 5pm.Read More
The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts 'fake' honey under the spotlight in her regular Consumer Talk segment on CapeTalk.Read More
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.Read More
'We need more donors' - Local NGO appeals for funds to feed hungry school kids
It costs R495 for the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) to feed one child for a year. Can you help?Read More
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More