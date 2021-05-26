Registered on EVDS but no confirmatory SMS? Health Dept to investigate glitches





The national Department of Health (DOH) says it's working to iron out some issues with the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, who is overseeing the national EVDS system, says the portal is being adjusted to respond to the Phase 2 rollout as more vaccine centres come online.

There have been some complaints about the registration process - including concerns that some over-60s are still waiting for a confirmatory SMS several days after they signed up for their vaccine.

A few residents have also claimed that they were not officially registered - and had to re-register - despite receiving an SMS notification confirming that their registration, while others have complained about being sent to vaccination sites that are too far from their homes and some vaccine centres that have been accepting walk-ins.

Dr. Crisp says health teams are working to address some of the issues as soon as they are brought to the department's attention.

RELATED: How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination

Residents are also encouraged to call the public hotline on 0800 029 999 to report any issues they experience with the registration process.

Crisp has defended the government’s EVDS system amid public criticism and says that it's facing a different set of challenges in Phase 2 compared to the Sisonke rollout.

He has stressed that vaccine registration is only one part of the EVDS system.

He explains that the system has many other functions, such as allowing vaccine cites to manage their scheduling, record-keeping, logistical planning, and keeping track of the vaccine distribution.

RELATED: WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion

Crisp, who joined CapeTalk for a Q&A session, says he'll be following up on many of the issues raised about the system.

He tells John Maytham that the EVDS portal has closed its registration page for healthcare workers because it was being abused by queue-jumpers who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

RELATED: 'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

There are people who have told us that they did not get the confirmatory SMS and we are following up to find out why some people have not been getting the SMS. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

I would like to follow up on this issue of not being registered after thinking you are registered. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

We have closed the portion of the EVDS portal that was open for health worker registration.... that was the opportunity that people were taking to declare themselves health workers when in fact many of them were not. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

I'm going to defend the EVDS system again because we are working hard. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

We would like the public to understand that it's not just a registration and vaccination system, it's a way of protecting everybody and making sure that we have proper records and are able to account for the vaccines and what we do... we can make sure there's no corruption in the system and we can report on what is happening from a site-management perspective. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

We are aware that some people have been unhappy with the system. It is only 10 days into the process so we are learning as we go. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

As the sites gain more control of their own procedures and they know how many vaccines they have... they'll get a better rhythm. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

We strongly discourage walk-ins. We are trying to stabilise the matching of the supply of the vaccine to known appointments. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant - Department of Health

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: