[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court





Former president Jacob Zuma appeared to be in high spirits as he addressed hundreds of his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Zuma, who earlier had pleaded 'not guilty to charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud, and money laundering told the assembled crowds he believes his trial will be concluded by year-end.

Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, are accused of a raft of charges linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, the news that EFF member Advocate Dali Mpofu had joined Zuma's legal team was trending on social media for much of the day on Wednesday.

Mpofu confirmed that he is on brief to represent Zuma during the trial.

The trial has been postponed to mid-July.

