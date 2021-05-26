Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster' Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online. 26 May 2021 3:12 PM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank. 26 May 2021 3:22 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court

26 May 2021 5:52 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Advocate Dali Mpofu
Thales
zuma corruption trial

The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared to be in high spirits as he addressed hundreds of his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Zuma, who earlier had pleaded 'not guilty to charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud, and money laundering told the assembled crowds he believes his trial will be concluded by year-end.

Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, are accused of a raft of charges linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal in the 1990s.

RELATED: [WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor

Meanwhile, the news that EFF member Advocate Dali Mpofu had joined Zuma's legal team was trending on social media for much of the day on Wednesday.

Mpofu confirmed that he is on brief to represent Zuma during the trial.

The trial has been postponed to mid-July.

RELATED: Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor

Click below to listen to Karyn Maughan talking about Jacob Zuma's appearance in court on Wednesday:




More from Politics

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'

26 May 2021 3:12 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

26 May 2021 1:32 PM

An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in.

[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor

26 May 2021 10:26 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning.

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends

26 May 2021 10:00 AM

The health minister had a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address corruption associated with the media company.

'Average age of infantry in SANDF is 37 - they can't get rid of the old guys'

26 May 2021 6:44 AM

Defence analyst Helmut Heitman says most military infantry battalions should be in an age range of between 25 and 30 maximum.

A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency

25 May 2021 7:53 PM

The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.

Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry?

25 May 2021 1:36 PM

The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued.

Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections?

25 May 2021 8:47 AM

UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections.

'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold

24 May 2021 1:49 PM

Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.

EWN Highlights

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID-19 origins within 90 days

26 May 2021 8:51 PM

Southern African leaders to hold summit on jihadist threat

26 May 2021 8:38 PM

Mkhize says he understands outrage over Digital Vibes scandal

26 May 2021 8:09 PM

