Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
Estate agents charge landlords for finding and credit-checking prospective tenants.
But since when does someone looking to rent have to pay a non-returnable "application fee"?
Nick Hedley chats to Bruce Whitfield about his experience as he looks to move from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
The communications consultant and former Business Day/Financial Mail journo was asked to pay a fee of R950-plus just to apply for a rental apartment.
The agent told him this as in fact cheaper than the average R1,200 charged by some of the big agencies in the Mother City.
Been asked by an estate agent in Cape Town to pay an application fee of R950 - just to apply to rent an affordable apartment. Not guaranteed I'll get it. This seems like extortion - if there are 10 applicants, the agent gets nearly R10k in application fees!— Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) May 26, 2021
I'm in the process of moving from Joburg to Cape Town and this is the first time I've come across this practise.Nick Hedley, Communications consultant
For the first place I'd applied I was charged a R250 application fee. I didn't get the place but I did not get my money back... They said it's actually to weed out the applicants who weren't serious.Nick Hedley, Communications consultant
That means if you apply for a couple of places these fees can very quickly add up to a few grand and you might not still have anywhere to live!Nick Hedley, Communications consultant
As far as I know a credit check costs around R50... It seems they're passing on the cost, and a bit extra.Nick Hedley, Communications consultant
The practise has also been reported in Durban.
Whitfield asks for an informed opinion from TT Mbha, the high-profile founder of Black Real Estate.
"I'm so shocked by what I've been listening to!" exclaims the Johannesburg businessman.
In terms of Mbha's understanding of the process, various fees (admin, deposit etc.) etcetera are charged to a client, but only upon signature of the lease agreement.
You cannot charge someone who doesn't actually end up taking the place up. How do you even begin doing that? It's ludicrous!TT Mbha, Founder - Black Real Estate
The tenant will pay upfront the first month's deposit, and any damage - not admin for something that actually doesn't materialise.TT Mbha, Founder - Black Real Estate
The law can't have changed to a point that none of us who run estate agencies don't know of it.TT Mbha, Founder - Black Real Estate
Mbha vows to follow up on the issue first thing on Thursday.
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
