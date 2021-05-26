Western Cape could soon have designated vaccine sites for walk-ins - Dr Kariem
In general, the Western Cape Department of Health encourages residents to wait for their appointment SMS (date and place) before going to a vaccination site.
However, provincial officials could soon introduce designated vaccine sites where walk-ins are welcome.
This comes amid reports that some over-60s have been getting vaccinated without an official appointment or registration on the national EVDS portal.
Dr. Kariem says health teams are still considering the possibility of dedicated sites where walk-ins would be vaccinated after scheduled patients who would take first priority.
We're thinking of having designated sites in certain geographical areas that can cope with the scheduled patients and with walk-ins... and to have a priority queue for those who have scheduled and if there are additional doses left, we can pull from the second queue of walk-ins.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We are looking at that system to see whether it is going to work... and designate sites per geographic area.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
It could probably be a combination of having a scheduling system that allows us better control over the supply-demand chain and then also having walk-ins at the same time.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
While walk-ins are generally not encouraged, Dr. Kariem explains that some sites in the province have more operational flexibility in terms of their appointments and vaccine supply.
At the same time, Dr. Kariem says the provincial department will be introducing more vaccination sites for mass vaccination to accelerate the Phase 2 rollout.
He admits that the Western Cape is lagging behind several other provinces in terms of the number of people vaccinated during Phase 2 so far.
Dr. Kariem says the province opted to kick off the Phase 2 rollout with a slower, incremental approach that also focused on outreach.
"For the size of the province that we are, we definitely need to be pushing our numbers up much higher", Dr. Kariem tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
We're definitely doing less than the other provinces. That's right.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
There is a bit of shortfall between the manual numbers that we have and the system numbers.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We are behind the other provinces. The system that we put in place was a slower and more intentional incremental start to get the systems up and running... and understand the teething problems in that first week.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
The big difference from what we can see has been the walk-ins, which the Premier discussed with Cabinet today.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Listen to Dr Saadiq Kariem in conversation with Jon Maytham:
