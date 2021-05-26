The Metaverse - a potential future internet

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Local
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster' Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online. 26 May 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank. 26 May 2021 3:22 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Business
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

The starting point is the end of testimony in the court case between Epic Games and Apple. Epic Games allowed players of their game Fortnite to make purchases via their payment platform at a 30% discount which is in breach of the Apple terms and so they were removed from the App store cutting off millions of players.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was the last to testify and offered some views that the judge chose to question herself. Epic contends that Apple operates its App store as a monopoly and falls short on allowing for competition.

You be Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers and see what you take is on the following

  • Apple charges 30% for all transactions for apps earning more than $1 million per year and does not allow links or directions to pay via the web

  • The Judge asks why not allow an alternative - Tim Cook said that doing so would not allow them to get an return on their IP

  • Apple says they ensure apps are safe (1-2% have issues, a lot less than Android)

  • Apple says they don’t charge if there are no transactions and make the code to build apps very cheap or free for most.

  • They recently dropped fees for companies that earn less than $1 million a year, they pay 15%

  • So is getting a 30% cut of payments for facilitating them justified?

  • Judge Rogers asked if banking apps are subject to the fee, they are not, she asked why gaming apps should pay if banks don’t

  • Cook did not answer directly opting to focus on how the App stores many free apps attract a large audience for gamers

  • The judge then asked why continue to profit from the game after the first transaction which might come as a result of Apple inviting them in when getting players to stay is down to the quality of the game and not the App store.

  • Cook maintained that they chose a system that works for them

What will the judge say? There were three weeks of testimony and over 4500 pages of evidence. Epic is looking to get access to a 100 million plus user base to sell more items with a better margin. There is a lot riding on the case not just a lot of money.

Judgement will take some time.

One of Epic’s views is that they are not a game and should be viewed more like a bank in that they are a platform for users to do a variety of activities which includes transactions and not simply selling access. Epic CEO, Tim Sweeney has long argued that they are building a Metaverse.

What is the Metaverse

The term was coined in the 90’s and is a virtual place that combines the internet, virtual reality and augmented reality.

Originally the idea was that this would be cyberspace, but that has come to mean the internet and so this is the more immersive edition.

Tim Sweeney owns the controlling share of Epic Games which is valued at $28 billion which makes Sweeney a very unassuming billionaire. Is he just a maverick, in some respects he is, but considering TenCent owns 40% and made that investment back in 2012 suggests they see the metaverse as a big bet on the future.

Take a listen to his take when asked about what the new virtual spaces might allow and how they could avoid the pitfalls that social media and the likes of Apple have seemingly fallen into. He was talking to the New York Times Andrew Ross Sorkin in November 2020.

Despite the hope to not head towards the dystopian version, I am willing to bet it will but that at some point it will course correct.

If you would like to see what they might look like watch Ready Player One, it imagines a gamer that needs to fight to stop the controlling and profit driven businesses that are looking to take over the virtual OASIS or to give it its full name - Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation. It is set in 2045 which might line up quite nicely with the time it will take before we really are at that crossroad.

Worth noting that the effects in the movie are rendered on computers and that at the core of Epic games is the Unreal Engine, software for generating virtual words that is often used for making movies and today they released early access to their Unreal Engine 5 which renders games that look like you are watching a movie.

This may be the first crossover with Epic via Fortnite having hosted virtual concerts with most of them having more attending via in-game or live streams to make them bigger than the largest live concerts ever. The version with Travis Scott had over 20 million taking part.

We have spoken before about artists that might struggle to make a world tour to satisfy all their fans, this adds the option that at the end or the beginning of a tour the artist would host this kind of virtual tour allowing those in locations they will not be able to travel to still attend.

Early versions of metaverses include Second Life which allowed you to be a version of you in a virtual world where you could buy and sell virtual items with currency that could be exchanged for real currency. Back in 2003 a digital currency was already in place as a precursor to the explosion of cryptocurrencies in 2009.

The successor is Decentraland, a new virtual world run on cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. It is early days but the space is not controlled by a single entity but rather a DAO or Decentralised Autonomous Organisation. The space that is available can be bought from the community and used to build spaces for games, galleries or manufacturing businesses.

The landgrab is being fuelled by those old enough to remember someone being willing to spend 10 000 bitcoin to buy two pizzas.

It has a long way to go as both the software and the hardware needs to both get better and cheaper to get major traction. Bandwidth is the third element which is also improving but will need to improve more to support the kind reality that games offers now.

Facebook is looking to be part of this space too with Horizons which is almost ready so just over the horizon.

Two that have proved just what can be achieved are the likes of Minecraft and Roblox games that have expanded beyond the definition of a game to include education, art and business in creating worlds or items for in game play.

And in case you think that this will be a happy place free from all the nastiness of the real world, there are already issues relating to theft of virtual items, Ponzi schemes and all manner of cons that are actually much easier to do when you can rip off so many more people in places that have very few laws and even fewer cops.

In the same way we were doubtful just how much a mobile phone might impact our lives, it is likely that the developments of the internet and the hardware and software to create virtual worlds will be the way we use the internet in the future.


This article first appeared on 702 : The Metaverse - a potential future internet




26 May 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:15 PM

The risk of your business getting hacked is rising

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are running short of the most manufactured item in history

14 April 2021 7:15 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is a global shortage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming

7 April 2021 7:15 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:15 PM

It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small apartments - big business

17 March 2021 7:15 PM

If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90

10 March 2021 7:15 PM

How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape could soon have designated vaccine sites for walk-ins - Dr Kariem

Local

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID-19 origins within 90 days

26 May 2021 8:51 PM

Southern African leaders to hold summit on jihadist threat

26 May 2021 8:38 PM

Mkhize says he understands outrage over Digital Vibes scandal

26 May 2021 8:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA