Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic
The confines of a pandemic, which resulted in a hard lockdown have driven many to seek out and to enjoy the freedom that comes with outdoor activities. This has seen a spike and demand for outdoor activities has increased, as South Africans looked for ways in which they could escape the restrictions of confined space.
There has been an increase in activities such as hiking, cycling, boat rides, day tours, outdoor picnics, safaris. This resulted in 80% of the hiking routes and venues remaining functional and delivering service to domestic travellers and locals.
Local parks and trails such as the Inanda Heritage Trail have been far busier than usual due to COVID-related impacts on increased participation during this period.
South Africans have flocked to outdoor recreation amid COVID restrictions. Hiking trails and routes offer visitors to the city of Durban the opportunity to explore the city and its surroundings in a safe and covid regulated manner. For a winter holiday in Durban, hiking trails make for the perfect family and friends' pure fun and laughter activity.
Walking, running, cycling and hiking were widely considered the safest activities in which to participate. The hiking sector in Durban has positively impacted Durban’s Economic Recovery Plan whose pillars includes restarting the tourism sector.
The city of Durban continually strives to offer domestic tourists the opportunity to have varied experiences, through unique or tailored travel experiences. Hiking trails offer visitors to the city of Durban the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, explore nature while contributing meaningfully to the sustainability of the tourism sector.
For parents with little ones, Durban boasts several trails that are child-friendly and educational for young minds.
Some nature reserves and trails that have seen an upsurge in visitors to their establishments and are also rated as popular amongst visitors are:
• Krantzkloof Nature Reserve
• Umhlanga Lagoon Hiking Trail
• Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve
• Paradise Valley Nature Reserve
• Virginia Bush Nature Reserve
• Shongweni Dam
• Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve
• Roosfontein Nature Reserve commonly known as Herbies Hike
• Inanda Heritage Trail
If you are planning your winter holiday break, then Durban is the city for you to create great memories. Enjoy scenic views, lush green bushes and test your stamina in our local hiking trails, all just 20 minutes away from the city centre.
Visit www.visitdurban.travel and follow Durban Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to rediscover Durban's hidden gems!
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/man-adventure-backpack-adult-male-1850181/
