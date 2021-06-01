Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - SARS to cut medical allowance for school fees for disabled students
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louvaine Gobel
Therina Wentzel - National Director at Ncppd
Today at 14:40
#CrazySocksforDocs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizette Rabie
Today at 14:50
Music with Nosihe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosihe - Musician
Today at 15:20
Carol Paton, covid & education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Naomi Osaka quits French Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Jeremy Veary Fired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
Today at 16:55
Land Expropriation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silverani Padayachee - Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA
No Items to show
Latest Local
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender. 1 June 2021 12:52 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon. 1 June 2021 12:24 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week. 1 June 2021 10:07 AM
View all Business
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music. 31 May 2021 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
View all Opinion
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM
by Sponsored Content & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Durban
hiking
Durban Tourism
Sponsored Content
hiking trail
Rediscover Durban

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

The confines of a pandemic, which resulted in a hard lockdown have driven many to seek out and to enjoy the freedom that comes with outdoor activities. This has seen a spike and demand for outdoor activities has increased, as South Africans looked for ways in which they could escape the restrictions of confined space.

There has been an increase in activities such as hiking, cycling, boat rides, day tours, outdoor picnics, safaris. This resulted in 80% of the hiking routes and venues remaining functional and delivering service to domestic travellers and locals.

Local parks and trails such as the Inanda Heritage Trail have been far busier than usual due to COVID-related impacts on increased participation during this period.

South Africans have flocked to outdoor recreation amid COVID restrictions. Hiking trails and routes offer visitors to the city of Durban the opportunity to explore the city and its surroundings in a safe and covid regulated manner. For a winter holiday in Durban, hiking trails make for the perfect family and friends' pure fun and laughter activity.

Walking, running, cycling and hiking were widely considered the safest activities in which to participate. The hiking sector in Durban has positively impacted Durban’s Economic Recovery Plan whose pillars includes restarting the tourism sector.

The city of Durban continually strives to offer domestic tourists the opportunity to have varied experiences, through unique or tailored travel experiences. Hiking trails offer visitors to the city of Durban the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, explore nature while contributing meaningfully to the sustainability of the tourism sector.

For parents with little ones, Durban boasts several trails that are child-friendly and educational for young minds.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Some nature reserves and trails that have seen an upsurge in visitors to their establishments and are also rated as popular amongst visitors are:

• Krantzkloof Nature Reserve

• Umhlanga Lagoon Hiking Trail

• Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve

• Paradise Valley Nature Reserve

• Virginia Bush Nature Reserve

• Shongweni Dam

• Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve

• Roosfontein Nature Reserve commonly known as Herbies Hike

• Inanda Heritage Trail

If you are planning your winter holiday break, then Durban is the city for you to create great memories. Enjoy scenic views, lush green bushes and test your stamina in our local hiking trails, all just 20 minutes away from the city centre.

Visit www.visitdurban.travel and follow Durban Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to rediscover Durban's hidden gems!




