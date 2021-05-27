KZN allowing registered people to walk into vaccination sites





There has been much public debate about the vaccination registration system and allocation of appointments in South Africa. In the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has insisted he does not want people pitching up at vaccination sites without appointments, but members of the public say, in reality, this is happening and walk-ins are getting vaccinated.

Refilwe Moloto talks to KZN Dept of Health head Dr Sandile Shabalala about how they are doing things in that province.

He explains that they are allowing registered people to walk into a number of vaccination sites.

Dr Shabalala says this has enabled them to reach their targets.

We already have vaccinated more than 148,000. Dr Sandile Shabalala, Head - KZN health Department

This number is since the end of the Sisonke trial when the Pfizer rollout began.

Have any sites either run out of vaccines or conversely ended up with too many vaccines leftover at the end of the day, because of the walk-in policy, asks Refilwe?

He says there have been situations where there were vaccines leftover and they made a provisional plan to then share those with other sites.

We then phone each other at the different sites and we transport the vaccine to the next site. Dr Sandile Shabalala, Head - KZN health Department

