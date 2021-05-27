Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'
A Dutch court has ordered Shell to drastically cut its carbon emissions.
The ruling could open the door to legal action against fossil fuel-producing energy companies around the world.
The court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030.
“This ruling will change the world,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for one of the applicants in the case.
Shell said it will appeal the ruling.
It is (by 2020 revenues) the world’s fifth-largest company.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Within 9 years Shell must cut its CO2 emission by 45%...Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It’s the first time that a company has been told it is legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
… Could this spread? It has to start somewhere…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
