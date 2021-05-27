Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:15
Mckinsey pays back the money
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 10:33
We live constitutional republic – how is it that we still have traditional monarchs?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Lungi Ntsebeza - Prof Of Sociology at Uct Sociology
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 10:45
SanParks Wildlife Economy Programme
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ngcali Nomtsongwana
Today at 11:05
What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of SA's Afrikaners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaco Greeff - Professor of Genetics at Pretoria University
Today at 13:07
On the couch: Argentina looks for descendants of people missing under its previous dictatorship
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maria Florencia Segura
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Community Gardens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Rissa Niyobuhungiro
Ben Getz - at Urban Harvest
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Style & Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:50
Music - Zahara
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zahara Zahara
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Book: Hitler's Spies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evert Kleynhans
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Local
KZN allowing registered people to walk into vaccination sites KZN Dept of Health head Dr Sandile Shabalala explains how they are running the vaccination programme in KwaZulu-Natal. 27 May 2021 6:56 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
View all Politics
Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world' "It’s the first time a company is ordered to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord," says Adam Gilchrist. 27 May 2021 9:11 AM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank. 26 May 2021 3:22 PM
View all Business
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'

27 May 2021 9:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Climate change
Shell
Royal Dutch Shell
Fossil fuels
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Climate
Paris climate agreement
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Carbon Emmissions
Paris Climate Accord

"It’s the first time a company is ordered to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord," says Adam Gilchrist.

A Dutch court has ordered Shell to drastically cut its carbon emissions.

The ruling could open the door to legal action against fossil fuel-producing energy companies around the world.

The court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030.

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels.

“This ruling will change the world,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for one of the applicants in the case.

Shell said it will appeal the ruling.

It is (by 2020 revenues) the world’s fifth-largest company.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Within 9 years Shell must cut its CO2 emission by 45%...

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

It’s the first time that a company has been told it is legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… Could this spread? It has to start somewhere…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




27 May 2021 9:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Climate change
Shell
Royal Dutch Shell
Fossil fuels
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Climate
Paris climate agreement
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Carbon Emmissions
Paris Climate Accord

More from Business

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank

26 May 2021 3:22 PM

Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet

26 May 2021 1:37 PM

"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution

26 May 2021 12:27 PM

Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'

26 May 2021 10:29 AM

"The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard

25 May 2021 9:12 PM

Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'

Business

Western Cape could soon have designated vaccine sites for walk-ins - Dr Kariem

Local

[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE: Rise in COVID cases in schools reflects what’s happening in communities

27 May 2021 9:08 AM

Gun Free SA welcomes proposed scrapping of owning guns for self-defence

27 May 2021 8:53 AM

Volcano warning sparks evacuation order, exodus in DR Congo

27 May 2021 7:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA