Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'





A Dutch court has ordered Shell to drastically cut its carbon emissions.

The ruling could open the door to legal action against fossil fuel-producing energy companies around the world.

The court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030.

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels.

“This ruling will change the world,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for one of the applicants in the case.

Shell said it will appeal the ruling.

It is (by 2020 revenues) the world’s fifth-largest company.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Within 9 years Shell must cut its CO2 emission by 45%... Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

It’s the first time that a company has been told it is legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… Could this spread? It has to start somewhere… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.