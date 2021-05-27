It's done every 10 years - and Census 2021 kicks off with a digital pilot

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:50
Music - Zahara
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zahara Zahara
Today at 15:10
Open for comment/reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Peter Bruce: SA’s vaccine rollout has been a spectacular mess
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce - Editor at Former Editor Business Day
Today at 15:40
What all pet owners and parents should know about snail bait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation. at ...
Today at 15:50
Ann Bernstein weighs in on South Africa’s rigid policy on immigration of skilled people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 16:05
Orchid sexually exploits male beetles – a world first from Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Callan Cohen - Birding Africa
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
Western Cape to introduce system to manage walk-ins at sites,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
SAPS set a new record on discipline failure, Parliament hears
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:45
Book: Hitler's Spies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evert Kleynhans
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 27 May 2021 12:56 PM
Eskom urges public to reduce power usage and warns of further evening power cuts Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity... 27 May 2021 12:45 PM
Long-term effects of Covid on athletes starting to emerge, says sports scientist For some athletes who contract Covid-19, the road back to playing sport takes four times longer than any other respiratory illness... 27 May 2021 11:14 AM
View all Local
Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll. 27 May 2021 2:07 PM
It's done every 10 years - and Census 2021 kicks off with a digital pilot Stats SA's Director of Field Operations in the W Cape Dr Mahier Hattas explains how the digital pilot and where to register. 27 May 2021 10:14 AM
KZN allowing registered people to walk into vaccination sites KZN Dept of Health head Dr Sandile Shabalala explains how they are running the vaccination programme in KwaZulu-Natal. 27 May 2021 6:56 AM
View all Politics
McKinsey to repay R870m to Transnet after Zondo Commission uncovered shady deals Consulting firm McKinsey has agreed to repay R870 million to Transnet in the next two days but Open Secrets says that's not enough... 27 May 2021 2:24 PM
Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world' "It’s the first time a company is ordered to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord," says Adam Gilchrist. 27 May 2021 9:11 AM
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange. 27 May 2021 11:10 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

It's done every 10 years - and Census 2021 kicks off with a digital pilot

27 May 2021 10:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Stats SA census
Census 2021 Trial
Census

Stats SA's Director of Field Operations in the W Cape Dr Mahier Hattas explains how the digital pilot and where to register.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and related shifts Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is working on new technology to conduct the the-yearly national census.

They will be conducting a Pilot Census in selected areas across the country to prepare for the upcoming census later this year, and they are looking for applicants to take part.

It will conduct a trial to the first-ever digital census to be conducted in the country.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mahier Hattas, Stats SA's Director of Field Operations in the Western Cape.

The pilot registration process will run from 17 May until 30 June. Data collection will then start on 3 July and will be carried out across the entire country. Register for the pilot here.

The pilot across all national districts includes 205,000 households from which data will be collected.

The Pilot Census is to review and adjust our plans where applicable before the primary census which is every ten years.

Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape

The official census commencement date has not been confirmed by the minister he says, but hopefully will be announced after the pilot later this year.

We are still waiting for official word from the minister.

Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape

Refilwe asks if StatsSA is able to map patterns of migration or 'semi-gration' between provinces, in particular into the Western Cape.

We do collect data continuously beside the census that happens every ten years.

Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape

StatsSA surveys and mid-year population counts do track the movement of people and migration patterns, he adds.

However, he says the data collected from households is kept confidential and it falls on the analysts to determine trends happening.

Our primary job is to collect quality data.

Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape

Taking part in the pilot census does not exclude anyone from the primary census.

To take part in the pilot go to Get Counted at Stats SA and register.

Listen to the interview below:




27 May 2021 10:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Stats SA census
Census 2021 Trial
Census

More from Politics

Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll

27 May 2021 2:07 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack

27 May 2021 12:56 PM

Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan'

27 May 2021 10:40 AM

"The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN allowing registered people to walk into vaccination sites

27 May 2021 6:56 AM

KZN Dept of Health head Dr Sandile Shabalala explains how they are running the vaccination programme in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court

26 May 2021 5:52 PM

The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'

26 May 2021 3:12 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

26 May 2021 1:32 PM

An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor

26 May 2021 10:26 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan'

Africa Politics

[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle

Lifestyle

Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'

Business

EWN Highlights

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

27 May 2021 1:39 PM

Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni

27 May 2021 1:27 PM

Eskom warns of possible load shedding on Thursday

27 May 2021 12:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA