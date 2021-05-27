It's done every 10 years - and Census 2021 kicks off with a digital pilot
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and related shifts Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is working on new technology to conduct the the-yearly national census.
They will be conducting a Pilot Census in selected areas across the country to prepare for the upcoming census later this year, and they are looking for applicants to take part.
It will conduct a trial to the first-ever digital census to be conducted in the country.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mahier Hattas, Stats SA's Director of Field Operations in the Western Cape.
The pilot registration process will run from 17 May until 30 June. Data collection will then start on 3 July and will be carried out across the entire country. Register for the pilot here.
The pilot across all national districts includes 205,000 households from which data will be collected.
The Pilot Census is to review and adjust our plans where applicable before the primary census which is every ten years.Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape
The official census commencement date has not been confirmed by the minister he says, but hopefully will be announced after the pilot later this year.
We are still waiting for official word from the minister.Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape
Refilwe asks if StatsSA is able to map patterns of migration or 'semi-gration' between provinces, in particular into the Western Cape.
We do collect data continuously beside the census that happens every ten years.Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape
StatsSA surveys and mid-year population counts do track the movement of people and migration patterns, he adds.
However, he says the data collected from households is kept confidential and it falls on the analysts to determine trends happening.
Our primary job is to collect quality data.Dr Mahier Hattas, Director of Field Operations - StatsSA Western Cape
Taking part in the pilot census does not exclude anyone from the primary census.
To take part in the pilot go to Get Counted at Stats SA and register.
Listen to the interview below:
