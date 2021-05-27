[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan'
EFF leader Julius Malema shocked African leaders unaccustomed to his boisterous style at the Pan African Parliament on Wednesday.
Malema raised a point of order in a decidedly South African manner.
Acting President exercise your power as Chair of the meeting. You can’t be held to ransom by a hooligan! Don’t be scared of a hooligan! This is not his kitchen! This is not his house! Run this house! Acting President, run this house! … Why are you scared? … you are acting in a helpless manner! It’s like you don’t know what to do… We’re not going to sit here and be bullied by this guy! Exercise the rules on him!Julius Malema, leader - EFF
[HAPPENING NOW]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema rising on a point of order.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 26, 2021
CIC tells the acting President at the PAP to exercise his powers and not allow to be held at ransom by a hooligan. pic.twitter.com/gmEcIQQBYi
RELATED: (WATCH) Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
You have a shellshocked Chairperson who has never met a Julius Malema in his life! … You can see other Pan-African parliamentarians shrink in their seats… We talk like that in South Africa! … So many older African parliamentarians took umbrage… South Africa leads in a few things and Parliamentary discord is one of them…Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
Julius Malema addresses the Chair, Fortune Charumbira, who took over only in March this year, this poor man sitting in the front.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
One news agency said he schooled the old African leaders in how to run the Parliament.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:18].
More from Africa
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated'
Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane.Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital
The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'
Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.Read More
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman
French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely.Read More
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at
Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.Read More
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme
More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish.Read More
More from Politics
Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll
Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll.Read More
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack
Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
It's done every 10 years - and Census 2021 kicks off with a digital pilot
Stats SA's Director of Field Operations in the W Cape Dr Mahier Hattas explains how the digital pilot and where to register.Read More
KZN allowing registered people to walk into vaccination sites
KZN Dept of Health head Dr Sandile Shabalala explains how they are running the vaccination programme in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court
The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.Read More
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.Read More
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'
An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in.Read More