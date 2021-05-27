Long-term effects of Covid on athletes starting to emerge, says sports scientist





New data is beginning to emerge on the longer-term effects of the Covid-19 virus on professional sports players.

Preliminary findings suggest that athletes who have had Covid-19 have “a significantly longer return-to-play” than those with other acute respiratory illnesses.

That's according to a research study led by sports scientist Professor Martin Schwellnus at the University of Pretoria.

Several studies are underway, including an international study where researchers are tracking a group of more than 70 athletes for over six months after they contracted Covid-19.

Prof Schwellnus researchers and international organisations are all collaborating to collect evidence on the recovery rate and long-term impact of Covid-19 on athletes.

According to Schwellnus, data shows that some athletes are affected by lingering symptoms of the virus more than three months later, which is often referred to as "long-haul Covid".

"If athletes have the symptom of excessive fatigue very early on in the disease, they are much more likely to take a longer time to get back to sport", he tells CapeTalk.

"We are learning about this disease and its effects on athletes almost every day", the professor adds.

Healthier individuals, and particualry physically active individuals, including athletes, are more protected from severe disease, hospitalisation, and death. Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - University of Pretoria

But if you're an athlete, there is still a chance, like everybody else, to have long-term symptoms of Covid-19 that remain... We're just beginning to scratch the surface of our understanding of that at the moment. Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - University of Pretoria

We do know that if athletes develop Covid-19, versus any other upper respiratory illness of upper tract infection, that their chances of getting back to sport is prolonged. Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - University of Pretoria

The long-term effects - two or three months down the line - are also being seen in athletes... the inability to get back to full competition, full training does occur in a percentage of athletes. Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - University of Pretoria

