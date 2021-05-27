[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle





The internet is going crazy over a video that features two bees working together to open a bottle of Fanta.

The video was posted on Tuesday and already has 1.3 million views.

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

RELATED: (WATCH) Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan'

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

It’s an incredible video… It shows two bees working in unison on each side of the cap. They turn it, and they pop it off! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:07].

Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/XyHonJ2q73 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 25, 2021