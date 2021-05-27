[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle
The internet is going crazy over a video that features two bees working together to open a bottle of Fanta.
The video was posted on Tuesday and already has 1.3 million views.
RELATED: (WATCH) Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
It’s an incredible video… It shows two bees working in unison on each side of the cap. They turn it, and they pop it off!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:07].
Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/XyHonJ2q73— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 25, 2021
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/bee-insect-nectar-honey-bee-animal-18192/
More from Lifestyle
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA
Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'
"I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi."Read More
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing'
British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health.Read More
The oldest human beings will ever get is about 150 years - study
The upper limit of human life expectancy is about 120 to 150 years, according to a study published in Nature Communications.Read More
SA Military Youth Cadets can teach discipline to 'directionless, hopeless youth'
SA Military Youth Cadets founder Captain Randall Petersen says it is a skillset that can help prepare children for adulthood.Read More
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.Read More
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.Read More