Eskom urges public to reduce power usage and warns of further evening power cuts





South Africans could be in for another evening of load shedding on Thursday.

Eskom says the power system is still severely constrained due to breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

The power utility implemented Stage 1 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday and says there's a high probability of load shedding again tonight.

Last week, Eskom announced that load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.

