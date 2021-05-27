Over 98% of Afrikaners have slave or Khoisan DNA in genetic makeup - research





Two of the biggest drivers of human movement around the planet were slavery and European colonialisation of other continents suggests Lester Kiewit, which shaped our history.

Professor Jaco Geref has done fascinating research on the group that ended up evolving on the southern tip of Africa, the Afrikaners recently outlined in his article in The Conversation, What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of South Africa’s Afrikaners

Greef argues that the subsequent 'admixture between slaves, Europeans, and indigenous populations has led to the formation of new populations - one of which is the Afrikaners' from the 1650s through to the 1700s.

Lester chats to Professor of Genetics at Pretoria University Jaco Greef about his findings after studying genetic analysis of Afrikaners and what their genetics reveal about their ancestry.

In history, it is very clear that there was a long period of admixture. Professor Jaco Greef, Genetics Department - University of Pretoria

He explains that most Europeans arriving in areas such as the Cape were male.

If they wanted wives they had to look elsewhere and it is very well recorded in church records from that time that people got married to former slaves. This is quite well known to genealogists. Professor Jaco Greef, Genetics Department - University of Pretoria

What is harder to tell is how those genetics would be propagated onward...And it was very difficult to put all the records together. Professor Jaco Greef, Genetics Department - University of Pretoria

There were cases of European men marrying and having children with slaves and with local, indigenous Khoekhoe and San.

We found only 4.7% of DNA that we can link to either slaves or the local Khoisan populations. That is actually very little but what is true that it is very common. So only 1.3% of our sample did not have some admixture, some slave, or Khoisan DNA. Professor Jaco Greef, Genetics Department - University of Pretoria

