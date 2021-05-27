Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack
The Gauteng government has decided to scrap e-tolls, announced Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday.
The controversial system took effect in 2013.
“They are a thing of the past,” he told SAFM. “They are being scrapped."
“We need to hear that from the minister’s mouth,” replied Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Outa has been fighting for the scrapping of e-tolls for nine years.
Duvenage's scepticism was justified, judging from this tweet by the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula:
NO DECISION YET ON THE FUTURE OF THE ETOLLS— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 27, 2021
We are of the view that the MEC has made it quite clear that what he articulated during the interview, is a provincial position of Gauteng, which is not a new matter at all. pic.twitter.com/5j1Qwl8kWL
Many Wiener interviewed Duvenage.
Jacob Mambolo is close to the powers that be. He has let the cat out of the bag… We don’t want to celebrate too early…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
They’re not even collecting enough money now to pay for the collection process, thanks to the civil disobedience campaign…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The Gauteng ANC is going to milk this as much as it can… [but] it was civil society standing up to the government… It was the ANC [that supported e-tolls] … The electorate is far wiser than that…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mikdam/mikdam1010/mikdam101000013/8022885-car-in-motion-blur.jpg
