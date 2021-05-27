McKinsey to repay R870m to Transnet after Zondo Commission uncovered shady deals





On Thursday, the state capture commission announced that McKinsey had committed to paying back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency Transnet.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson says the commission had approached Mckinsey about its contracts with Transnet that had been tainted by state capture.

Chaskalson says he hopes that more companies that benefitted from state capture will do the right thing and pay back the money.

"The players in the private sector who took advantage of corruption have not been called to account", he tells CapeTalk.

They've agreed to repay the money which they will do in the next 48 hours. Matthew Chaskalson

The commission investigated the Transnet contracts that McKinsey had concluded. It unearthed irregularities of which McKinsey was not aware prior to the commission's work. Matthew Chaskalson

The commission went to McKinsey... after some discussion, McKinsey agreed... because it's the right thing to do. There isn't any court order. Matthew Chaskalson

We've got a list of payments tainted by state capture that run to R49 billion. On that list, apart from McKinsey, there are 17 local and multi-national companies who are not Gupta companies but companies that benefitted from state capture. The question to ask is: Why are those 17 companies not doing the right thing and repaying the money just like McKinsey has. Matthew Chaskalson

Meanwhile, social justice NGO Open Secrets says McKinsey's repayment simply isn't enough - there need to be criminal prosecutions.

Open Secrets spokesperson Mamello Mosiana says evidence presented at the Zondo Commission shows that McKinsey partners were aware of the nefarious dealings between Transnet and Gupta-linked Trillian.

It's still not enough, even though R870 million sounds like such a huge amount. Mamello Mosiana, Head of communications and collaboration - Open Secrets

I do not understand how McKinsey partners on these contracts have not been charged. I think it's imperative that the NPA takes the findings from the Zondo Commission and reports from civil society organisations and use the evidence to prosecute. Mamello Mosiana, Head of communications and collaboration - Open Secrets

