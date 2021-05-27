Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll
Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order he incurred in his challenge of the constitutionality of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report was struck off the roll on Thursday morning in the Constitutional Court.
The matter is struck off the roll with costs - such costs to include the costs of two counsel employed.Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe - Constitutional Court
All the lawyers for the contesting parties were present, but Zuma's lawyers were absent from the proceedings on Thursday.
Talking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, EWN senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says it seemed surprising that Zuma's lawyers were not there seeing as he had initiated the proceedings.
One would think if he was serious about seeking recourse, he would be present.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
She says missing deadlines is something that is being seen more and more with Zuma of late.
This seems right up his alley to just not participate in anything that has to do with the Constitutional Court.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
He has amassed an enormous legal bill. How might he be funding this asks Mandy?
I do know there are some people who committed to assisting in funding Zuma but a lot of those who were close to State resources have moved out of those positions.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says, however, Zuma still has a great deal of support from businesses in KZN
One assumes those people will still come together to back former president Jacob Zuma.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the audio below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
