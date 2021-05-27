WC vaccinators have reached 57 out of 300 old age homes in the province so far





As of 26 May 2021, 4,426 older persons have been vaccinated across 57 old age homes in the Western Cape as part of the Phase 2 vaccine drive.

In the province, there is a total of 300 old age homes of which, 117 are funded by the provincial Department of Social Development.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez says her department will remain on high alert to respond to any potential resurgence of the Covid-19 virus across old age homes.

The MEC has encouraged all residential facilities to urgently register residents who are 60 years and older on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

More than 2,600 residents in Cape old age homes have recovered from Covid-19 since the pandemic started in March last year.

MEC Fernandez has thanked all staff members at every old age home in the province for their ongoing commitment and devotion to helping manage the spread of the virus.