Police Ministry receives 60 000 submissions about new gun law proposals





Members of the public have made 60 000 submissions regarding the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

The Bill seeks to modify who may own guns, and how they may be used.

The South African Constitution does not confer the right to bear arms.

The Bill proposes a ban on owning a gun for self-defence.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition against Bill.

“The DA believes South Africans have the right to choose how they want to protect themselves and their families in a violent country like this where crime is out of control,” said the DA Member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Whitfield.

“Violent criminals running wild on our streets, illegal firearms should be Saps’ focus, not law-abiding and responsible citizens who simply want to protect their livelihoods, families, and neighbourhoods.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

We encourage South Africans to participate in the legislative process… There really is no point in being up in arms, and not making your voice heard… It’s not cast in stone… We need to add the voices of South Africans… Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson - Police Ministry

We’ve seen over 60 000 submissions since Friday… This is unprecedented… Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson - Police Ministry

We are aware of petitions… taking the fight out into the street, where you could just come in and have your voice heard… We encourage your listeners… who are against or for the proposed amendments to make their voices heard… Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson - Police Ministry

