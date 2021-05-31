Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Cooke
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Parental rights
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Susan Wishart - General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Today at 15:10
Open for Intro/comment/reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Ace High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:40
Update on water quality results for Muizenberg beach
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says some teachers are panicking about going back to full-time attendance at primary sch... 31 May 2021 1:16 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
Proposal to use medical reserves for NHI funding won't fly, says Rob Rose Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the 'left-field' proposal for medical aid reserves to be used for NHI funding is unlikely to e... 31 May 2021 12:18 PM
View all Local
SAPS squandered R1.6 billion on irregular PPE spending in 2020 - Daily Maverick This is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham has investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades He was protesting the apartheid regime's plan to associate the event with 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Is it a crime to be homeless? 'By-laws criminalise their very existence' Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger says the City of Cape Town is collecting complaints to bolster court cases. 31 May 2021 8:10 AM
View all Politics
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
View all Business
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black... 30 May 2021 12:47 PM
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin. 29 May 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa
Sponsored Content
AbsaInsights2021

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

The world is ever-changing and so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.

Yes, the road infrastructure in the African continent might not be paved for agricultural success but the outbreak of COVID-19 has re-emphasised the importance of the sector, agricultural value chains to populations and, the financial prospects that it presents to investors, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Listen to the audio below:

Agriculture, for the most part, has been a shining light for the continent. Forward-thinking investors and African governments have recognised that agriculture is a driver of economic growth, job creation and food security. But, to fully reap the benefits of the abundant agricultural opportunities in Africa, investment in road infrastructure is critical.

And, since most of South Africa’s agricultural commodities are transported via the road networks, costs, delays, and inefficiencies in the agricultural value chain have a direct impact on our competitiveness in the global market.

We would like to emphasise the fact that infrastructure development and investment needs to take place across the continent, and it needs to be targeted from our perspective, of course, to benefit agriculture as far as possible.

Roux Wildenboer, Head of Secondary Agriculture at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

South Africa – still a world leader in citrus exports

"South African fresh produce is held in very high regard across the world,” says Wildenboer.

As the second-largest exporter of citrus produce, port and road infrastructure is essential for the country to be able to compete with producers like Spain, Argentina, and America.

And, while the outbreak of COVID-19 and consequent restrictive trade policies on international agricultural supply chains have offered our country some respite on the export front – the rate at which the country’s citrus industry is growing means that soon, our port infrastructure will likely buckle under the immense pressure headed its way.

In a recent meeting with Citrus Growers Association (CGA), Western Cape Government’s MEC for Agriculture, Ivan Meyer raised concerns around Port Authority's inability to maintain infrastructure and replace obsolete equipment at the Port of Cape Town, and the risk that it currently poses for agricultural exports – with over 5000 equipment breakdowns, equating to 14 breakdowns per day.

The solution, according to Wildenboer, is the realisation that governments across Africa need to play their part to attract investment in order to get production and exports going.

There is an enormous amount of investor interest and funding interest from development finance institutions into agriculture as a sector but of course, these guys can’t do it in a vacuum – you need good regulation, stable infrastructure, stable certification rules for exports and I think, the frustration is that Africa has been lagging on that.

Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

The fiscal impact of COVID-19 has put Africa’s food security under pressure.

Africa’s food insecurity is on the rise despite the continent sitting on one of the greatest resources that the planet has to offer – remarkably good, attractive, arable land at enormous scale says The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

It’s ironic because if we look at some countries, there are really very good production potential and that's been recognised for decades but African governments have generally been slow to get on-board and get ahead of the curve and, let's be honest, fiscal constraints are part of that dynamic.

Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

The challenge is really to the African economies and the African governments to allow that investment and development to benefit their local populations because if we don’t do that, we’ll find that agricultural assets will be internationalised, says Wildenboer.

So, when will farmers start driving their Ferraris?

Nine years ago, renowned international investor and market commentator, Jim Rogers made a bold statement in Forbes magazine proclaiming that farmers, not bankers would be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis. And while there may not be many farmers on the African continent driving expensive sports cars, Roger’s investment case for the agricultural sector remains relevant today.

Wildenboer agrees, “there is no question that this is one of the economic bright spots on the radar and there are some very exciting projects that can be funded in the coming years.”

“Africa needs to capitalise on the increasing demand for agricultural exports and to do that, it must start with addressing the underfunding of the continent’s farming sector – training young farmers, improving agricultural productivity and access to infrastructure, and the rising cost of agriculture and “soft” commodities are all likely to be catalysts for the sector over the next decade,” he says.

If we can be sure that the African agricultural assets are owned by Africans, perhaps then we will certainly see more farmers driving Ferraris!

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page for more insights from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts.


This article first appeared on 702 : Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future




31 May 2021 9:40 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa
Sponsored Content
AbsaInsights2021

More from Absa Insights 2021

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

13 December 2020 7:00 AM

With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising

23 October 2020 2:19 PM

The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out

22 October 2020 2:17 PM

Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches

Local

Western Cape to double daily vaccinations this week with over 60 new jab sites

Local

Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades

Politics Sport

'Racism stops here' Panyaza Lesufi wades into Cornwall Hill College racism row

EWN Highlights

Elsies River community fumes after Tazne van Wyk murder trial moved to May 2022

31 May 2021 1:26 PM

Cele: It pains me that Olievenhoutbosch community has no trust in SAPS

31 May 2021 1:24 PM

National Liquor Traders Council welcomes decision to not ban alcohol sales

31 May 2021 12:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA