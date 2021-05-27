It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from an irregular communications contract that his department awarded to Digital Vibes, a company headed by two of his close associates.

The obscure firm has been linked to Mkhize's former personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha.

Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio first reported about the dubious Digital Vibes contract in 2020.

Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says it's inconceivable that Minister Mkhize knew nothing about the dodgy deals which involved Covid-19 communication services.

Digital Vibes received a total of R150 million - R82 million of which was Covid-19 expenditure - from the Department of Health (DoH) in contracts that have now been found to be irregular, fruitless, and wasteful.

RELATED: WATCH: Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends

Bruce says the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other law enforcement agencies need to act quickly and arrest all those involved in the scandal so that the truth is revealed.

He has described Mkhize as a "slippery" minister and a "smooth-talker" who is very difficult to hold to account.

RELATED: 'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings'

Digital Vibes reportedly charged the DoH millions of rands for scheduling Mkhize’s media briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Scorpio's Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

Bruce says Mkhize participated in a number of amateurish Covid-19 briefings with poor production value last year which now raises his suspicions.

It's just implausible that he knew nothing. I'm sorry, I can't believe it. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

It's very, very hard to believe that Zweli Mkhize could have known nothing about the kinds of business that these people who were closely associated with him had set up... called Digital Vibes. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

He must have known that they did not have much experience as communicators. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

Let's hope there are some arrests soon because the sooner they make arrests, the sooner this thing comes to trial and the sooner people get put under real pressure, on pain of their own freedom, to tell the truth. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

He [Mkhize] is an incredibly ambitious guy. He doesn't want to be health minister forever and it was a big blow for him when he failed to get reelected in 2017 into the top six again. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

He's extremely slippery. How many promises has Zweli Mkhize made to the South African public over the course of this pandemic that haven't been met? And he brushes them aside... He's very difficult to hold to account. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

It's almost inconceivable that he would simply not know what had had happened to these two people and what they did for a living now... He's implicated. We will decide or other people - not him - whether to unimplicate him. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: