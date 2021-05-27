Streaming issues? Report here
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
entrepreneur
pricing
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle
how much to charge
customer base
starting a side hustle

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.
© serezniy/123rf.com

How much should you be charging for the goods and services you provide when you start a side hustle?

How do you know if you're charging enough?

How do you build a customer base if you're afraid you're overcharging?

RELATED: Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous has invaluable tips on how to get it right.

Keep these three things in mind:

- FPFP: Friends Pay Full Price (If they are really your friends they shouldn't ask for a discount.)

- Whatever you think you should charge you should probably double (Your perception of your own value is always lower than others'.)

- Know who your customer is, and be specific (If they say you're too expensive, maybe they're not your customer.)

What you set out to charge is what the perceived value of your product or service is, so if you were telling people your hourly rate is R200 for life coaching they're only going to value your life coaching at R200 an hour.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

The chances are they're not going to execute on your advice because they don't value it that much.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

That applies to just about everything, so rather go in at a higher price... and then come down and add in an extra hour value for them or an extra product here and there in an upsell than trying to negotiate people up.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Listen to Haralambous' essential advice below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
27 May 2021 7:19 PM

