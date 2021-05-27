Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores
Pepkor Holdings has posted a 50.6% rise in half-year earnings up to 31 March.
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 68.8 cents (up from 45.6 cents the previous year).
Revenue grew 8.1% to to R36.5 billion.
The retailer says this was driven by a strong operational performance and a reduction in net debt.
The owner of the PEP and Ackermans chains opened 108 new stores in South Africa during the six-month period.
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens says the company has a head start in the mass market retail environment.
Especially lately there have been a couple of retailers that have indicated they're going to try and come into our market. I always say, fortunately we are already there!Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
We've established ourselves and we have a certain amount of dominance... and they've still got to establish that for themselves.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
Many have tried but very few have succeeded.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
Pepkor has tremendous confidence in PEP and Ackermans as brands Lourens says, so there is a very small risk attached to opening more stores in the second half of the year.
More spaces are also opening up in shopping centres he notes, with some of these centres asking for a PEP store for the first time.
Listen to the interview with the Pepkor CEO, including an update on the battle with Tekkie Town's former owners:
Source : https://www.pepstores.com/page/pep-facts
