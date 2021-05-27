African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year





African Bank says it's geared for growth as it returns to profitability after the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It posted a net profit after tax of R152 million for the six-month period to 31 March 2021, after 2020's interim loss of R158 million.

Our interim results for the current reporting period reflect a higher profit of R152 million; representing a year-on-year improvement of 196%. The Group’s return on equity (RoE) was a resultant positive 2.9% compared to H1 2020’s negative 3.0%. Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank

Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's continued turnaround.

Our return on equity is still low but I wouldn't say that as a result African Bank is vulnerable... Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank

We are highly liquid; we are highly capitalised and we really weathered the Covid storm I think very well. Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank

We had seen in the hard lockdown that there was a massive decline in applications which means that we dispersed less loans... Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank

We can see the benefit [of early steps we took] coming through in the credit-loss ratio which is the lowest it's ever been in African Bank, but that comes at a cost... a book decline. Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank

We definitely think that South Africans are becoming more comfortable with the brand and that they starting to trust us more and more with their money. Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank

