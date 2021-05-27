'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'
Private hospital group Life Healthcare has reported an 11.9% drop in profit for the half-year to end-March.
Revenue from continuing operations grew by 4.0% to R13.0 billion.
There was an improved performance in southern Africa it says, despite the increased severity of the second Covid-19 wave between December 2020 and February 2021.
The hospital operator runs 66 facilities in South Africa and also Alliance Medical Group, a global business.
The sale of its Polish business Scanmed has been completed, earning R681 million in net proceeds.
Life Healthcare's diversification strategy has paid off, says Group Chief Executive Peter Wharton-Hood.
Both businesses were impacted by Covid... but Covid actually benefited a portion of the Alliance medical business.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Wharton-Hood also gives an update on Life Healthcare's battle to change the rule in South Africa which bars hospital groups from employing their own radiographers.
RELATED: Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Our meeting has been deferred to the 26th of August so our opportunity to get that programme up and running has been stalled... We'll invest somewhere between R500- and R700-million in the first 12 months, and up to R3 billion in South Africa in that project.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
We're very keen... to build on the success of the model that's been delivered very successfully to the NHS in the UK.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Life Healthcare is holding on to its interim dividend in anticipation of the next wave of Covid-19.
Wharton-Hood says a lot of learning took place during the first and second Covid waves, so Life Healthcare is prepared for the Wave 3.
We can see the spike is happening in Gauteng... We've got 560 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals as we speak and that compares to just over 2,100 in Wave 2 and 1,600 in Wave 1, to put them into perspective.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Between two hospital vaccination sites together in co-operation with the government, when we get them firing we should be able to do about 6,000 jabs a dayPeter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
We've done just short of 2,000 in Phase 2 and we've got about 14,000 vaccines in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab!Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Business
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year
Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround.Read More
McKinsey agreement to repay R870m to Transnet isn't enough - Open Secrets
Consulting firm McKinsey has agreed to repay R870 million to Transnet in the next two days but Open Secrets says that's not enough.Read More
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack
Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Court orders Shell to cut emission by 45%: 'This ruling will change the world'
"It’s the first time a company is ordered to align its policies with the Paris Climate Accord," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
The Metaverse - a potential future internet
Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
More from Local
It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce
Columnist Peter Bruce says it's hard to believe that the health minister was unaware of the dodgy contract awarded to Digital Vibes.Read More
WC vaccinators have reached 57 out of 300 old age homes in the province so far
Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez says officials are making steady progress vaccinating old age home residents in Phase 2 of the rollout.Read More
Police Ministry receives 60 000 submissions about new gun law proposals
"There is no point in being up in arms, and not making your voice heard," says Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.Read More
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack
Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Eskom urges public to reduce power usage and warns of further evening power cuts
Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity.Read More
Long-term effects of Covid on athletes starting to emerge, says sports scientist
For some athletes who contract Covid-19, the road back to playing sport takes four times longer than any other respiratory illness.Read More
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More