Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs





Columnist Melanie Verwoerd has written a News24 article warning all pet owners and parents about the dangers of snail bait.

Verwoerd says there are several lessons to be learned after a woman recently lost her five dogs when they ingested the poison.

KwaZulu-Natal resident Jo-Ellen Hannaway shared a Facebook post earlier this month warning other dog owners to be careful when using toxic products to get rid of snails after five of her dogs died.

The heartbroken dog owner described how her youngest dog had ripped open a sealed packet of snail bait and devoured it with four other dogs.

Only one of her six dogs survived.

Pet insurance company MediPet SA also shared the post warning pet owners about the prevalence of dog poisoning.

Verwoerd explains that snail bait contains highly toxic ingredients but it's coated in molasses, bran, and apple so it tastes delicious to young children and animals.

She argues that snail bait manufacturers need to have more prominent warning labels that their products are harmful and could kill pets or children if ingested.

The former parliamentarian says the product also needs to be sold in tamper-proof packaging.

In addition, Vervoed has urged households to be more careful about the toxic products used in their gardens and homes.

We should not be buying this stuff, we should use natural methods... to get rid of slugs. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

This stuff is really toxic. and the dangerous thing about when they make this stuff to attract the slugs, they put molasses and bran and apple in the little pellets, which is, of course, delicious for slugs but also delicious for dogs and cats and tortoises so it attracts them. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

The other problem is that children - because it looks like sweeties and tastes like sweeties - can also very easily eat a big packet of it. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

There's no antidote. So if a human or a pet ingests a lot of it, there's very little they can do to save your life. They just treat the symptoms and then hope for the best. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

I always knew that snail bait, which is those blue pellets that people throw around plants, are poisonous but I didn't realise how poisonous until I read a Facebook post that was shared by MediPet. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

Listen to Melanie Verwoerd on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: