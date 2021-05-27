Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference





The Western Cape Health Department has announced that it will introduce a formalised system to manage walk-ins at vaccine sites.

Premier Alan Winde says additional vaccine doses are often available at some sites when scheduled recipients miss their appointments.

He says there are also many elderly residents who have arrived to get vaccinated and hadn’t registered because they don’t have access to the technology to do so.

Winde has acknowledged that walk-ins are a reality in the province and says people over 60 years old who are eligible for their vaccine should not be automatically turned away.

Certain vaccine sites in the Western Cape will now be accepting eligible walk-ins using a queuing system.

Residents who have registered and received an appointment SMS will queue separately and will be given preference in line with their appointment date and time.

Walk-ins will have a separate queue and will be vaccinated using doses that are not administered on the day because of a missed appointment.

"It will now be a formal process, you'll have the two queues", Winde tells CapeTalk.

The premier explains that there have been some no-shows at vaccine sites due to ongoing issues with the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).

He explains that some residents have received their SMSes at too short notice, for places too far away from their homes, and many have not yet received any at all.

According to a statement issued by the premier, between 5% to 25% of doses aren't administered at vaccine sites due to missed appointments.

Winde tells CapeTalk that the first mass vaccination site in the province could be opened by next week Friday (4 June) to accommodate a much larger number of walk-ins.

The idea is that there will be two queues, the appointment queue where you are guaranteed your appointment and the walk-in queue. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to manage it. Obviously, if there are 200 people in the queue and chances are there's only going to be 50 people helped, we'll have to let them know that the first 50 should be able to be helped. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We also know that different stations have different turnout rates. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

If there's a gap they [walk-ins] get dealt with immediately. If someone doesn't come and there is a gap, then we'll pull the next person in the row. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I think [the system] was already implemented by citizens themselves. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

