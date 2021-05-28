WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem





Although the Western Cape Department of Health is now scheduling vaccine SMSes, provincial officials still have no control over the "backend" of the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) which picks people for appointments.

That's according to the department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem.

Dr. Kariem tells CapeTalk that local teams have limited control over the national EVDS system, which has been facing major criticism in the past two weeks.

He says local health teams are able to schedule vaccine SMSes by matching the supply of vaccines with the capacity of each vaccine site.

However, the SMSes will still come centrally via the EVDS system which uses an algorithm to select which people will get an appointment.

There have been a number of complaints from CapeTalk listeners who claim they have still not received a vaccine appointment SMSes despite registering on the EVDS system early on.

"That's part of the backend of the system that we have absolutely no control over", Dr Kariem tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.

It was meant to be a first-in, first-out type of system but the algorithm that selects the individuals who should be eligible for vaccination that's where we don't have control over. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

It does also depend on the number of sites and capacity in each of the provinces that are online. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Because of ongoing system challenges, the Western Cape has announced that it will introduce a formalised system to manage walk-ins at vaccine sites.

Dr. Kariem has warned that walk-ins may wait much longer because eligible people with scheduled vaccine appointments will get priority.

He says vaccine sites in poorer communities - where some people cannot easily travel to other areas - will have a greater capacity for walk-ins.

The provincial health department says it will be making more announcements about vaccine sites that will accept walk-ins.

Dr. Kariem says the Western Cape has roughly 59 vaccine sites operating in the province and will add 49 new sites next week.

We have some control over what we call the frontend of the system, in other words, we can match the supply and demand at the site. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Secondly, we are able to at least push the SMSes out ourselves a little bit earlier than what had previously gone out. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

What we don't have access to is the backend of the system. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

There are algorithms that run in the backend that select the people who should be vaccinated at the site for the day. Because of that, we are not able to call people ahead of time should, for example, some of the sites have extra doses. And that's why we've implemented the walk-ins at some of the sites. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Those who are scheduled and booked will get priority and will get vaccinated. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Every hour we do an assessment of the walk-ins versus the booked patients. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

