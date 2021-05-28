[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre
Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, says the fire started at approximately 05:40am.
Carelse tells CapeTalk that officials were alerted to the fire by a security company that was in the area.
The fire, which has gone through the roof of the Bellville Civic Centre, should be extinguished before midday, he adds.
It's unclear what caused the blaze at this stage and Carelse says authorities will be investigating.
They saw smoke from the basement area and when the first officer arrived on the scene he escalated for additional resources to come and assist him.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service
That fire has now gone through the roof.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service
Cape Town - Bellville Civic Centre on fire🔥 use alternative routes to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/49QxDeKnie— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 28, 2021
Listen to the brief fire update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://twitter.com/TrafficSA/status/1398147440222556161
