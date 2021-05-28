Streaming issues? Report here
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:13
No Justice for Angela Kube
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams
Today at 09:20
City criticised for telling people how to complain about homeless
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:08
Deutche Welle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:33
The Sangoma Society uses storytelling to change the narrative of African spirituality
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Honey Makwakwa - Founder and storyteller at Sangoma Society
Today at 11:05
Mindfulness and making space for Buddha in the boardroom
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Linda Kantor - Adjunct senior lecturer at the Graduate School of Business at UCT
Prof Kurt April - Professor in Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion at UCT
Today at 13:35
Music - Auriol Hays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Auriol Hays
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services are currently on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bellville Civic Centre... 28 May 2021 8:17 AM
Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference Premier Winde says walk-ins may not be guaranteed a Covid-19 jab when they arrive at a vaccine centre because scheduled recipients... 27 May 2021 7:44 PM
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab' Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit. 27 May 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll Former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll. 27 May 2021 2:07 PM
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 27 May 2021 12:56 PM
It's done every 10 years - and Census 2021 kicks off with a digital pilot Stats SA's Director of Field Operations in the W Cape Dr Mahier Hattas explains how the digital pilot and where to register. 27 May 2021 10:14 AM
View all Politics
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround. 27 May 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two y... 27 May 2021 6:21 PM
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange. 27 May 2021 11:10 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney's The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There's a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It's completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don't buy one!' "I wasn't terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It's about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre

28 May 2021 8:17 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bellville Civic Centre
Bellville Civic Centre fire

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services are currently on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bellville Civic Centre this morning.

Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, says the fire started at approximately 05:40am.

Carelse tells CapeTalk that officials were alerted to the fire by a security company that was in the area.

The fire, which has gone through the roof of the Bellville Civic Centre, should be extinguished before midday, he adds.

It's unclear what caused the blaze at this stage and Carelse says authorities will be investigating.

They saw smoke from the basement area and when the first officer arrived on the scene he escalated for additional resources to come and assist him.

Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service

That fire has now gone through the roof.

Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service

Listen to the brief fire update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference

27 May 2021 7:44 PM

Premier Winde says walk-ins may not be guaranteed a Covid-19 jab when they arrive at a vaccine centre because scheduled recipients will be given priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce

27 May 2021 4:46 PM

Columnist Peter Bruce says it's hard to believe that the health minister was unaware of the dodgy contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC vaccinators have reached 57 out of 300 old age homes in the province so far

27 May 2021 2:57 PM

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez says officials are making steady progress vaccinating old age home residents in Phase 2 of the rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Ministry receives 60 000 submissions about new gun law proposals

27 May 2021 2:48 PM

"There is no point in being up in arms, and not making your voice heard," says Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack

27 May 2021 12:56 PM

Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom urges public to reduce power usage and warns of further evening power cuts

27 May 2021 12:45 PM

Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long-term effects of Covid on athletes starting to emerge, says sports scientist

27 May 2021 11:14 AM

For some athletes who contract Covid-19, the road back to playing sport takes four times longer than any other respiratory illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre

Local

It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce

Local

Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference

Local

Pandemic takes centre stage in Macron's South Africa trip

28 May 2021 6:51 AM

I was unhappy with the name dropping: Gigaba explains strain between him, Guptas

28 May 2021 6:35 AM

Germany says it committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule

28 May 2021 5:45 AM

