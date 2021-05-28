Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - replay Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Embeth Davidtz
Today at 13:35
Music - Auriol Hays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Auriol Hays
Today at 13:46
Study: More women eat breakfast than men
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Protheroe
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so. 28 May 2021 11:43 AM
'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils The ANC in the Western Cape has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to compel the WCED to resolve the issue of unplaced l... 28 May 2021 11:19 AM
WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem The provincial health department's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, says local teams have no control over the EVDS algorithm which selects w... 28 May 2021 9:07 AM
View all Local
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll. 27 May 2021 2:07 PM
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 27 May 2021 12:56 PM
View all Politics
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two y... 27 May 2021 6:21 PM
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange. 27 May 2021 11:10 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils

28 May 2021 11:19 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
Education MEC Debbie Schafer
Concourt
Muhammad Khalid Sayed
unplaced learners
WC ANC

The ANC in the Western Cape has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to compel the WCED to resolve the issue of unplaced learners in the province.

The Western Cape ANC together with the community group Parents for Equal Education have filed an application in the Constitutional Court over the high number of learners who still have not been placed at schools in the province.

ANC spokesperson on education in the legislature, Khalid Sayed says there has been no political will to address the crisis of unplaced learners.

Sayed says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and Education MEC Debbie Schäfer have been careless in their conduct.

He says the court application is intended to "push the department and MEC in the right direction".

"The court must compel the department to place those unplaced learner and also to give proof", Sayed tells CapeTalk.

He says the provincial ANC has opted to approach the ConCourt because it believes that MEC Schäfer has violated her constitutional duties.

Last month, the WCED said it was implementing a plan to place the 2,550 learners that were registered as unplaced in the Western Cape.

In a statement issued at the time, the department announced that they planned to provide 129 mobile classrooms to schools, as well as additional teaching posts.

According to Sayed, the WCED has been placing learners in overcrowded classrooms with as many as 50 learners per class.

He claims many learners have not been provided with the necessary catch-up programmes to help them get up to speed with the curriculum.

Furthermore, he alleges that the WCED's plan to provide mobile classrooms to schools will only take place in October when the school year is almost over.

There are learners who are learning under trees in Forest Village Eerste River... If you drive on the main road you will see that. The situation is just unacceptable.

Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

It happens every year so it means that they don't have a proper plan to ensure that the situation doesn't recurr.

Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

We've also noticed that there is no proper catch-up plan for learners once they are placed... They've missed out on months of learning and there's no proper catch-up or psychological support and counseling.

Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

They promised that there is going to be new mobile classrooms, because of the high rate of learners that are unplaced. We now hear that those mobile classrooms are only going to be erected by October.

Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

This particular issue has been recurring year and year out... It's an issue that I've noticed that the department and particularly the MEC has taken a very careless approach towards. They have not made every effort.

Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




28 May 2021 11:19 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
Education MEC Debbie Schafer
Concourt
Muhammad Khalid Sayed
unplaced learners
WC ANC

More from Local

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa

28 May 2021 1:03 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media

28 May 2021 11:43 AM

NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem

28 May 2021 9:07 AM

The provincial health department's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, says local teams have no control over the EVDS algorithm which selects who gets a vaccine appointment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre

28 May 2021 8:17 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services are currently on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bellville Civic Centre this morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference

27 May 2021 7:44 PM

Premier Winde says walk-ins may not be guaranteed a Covid-19 jab when they arrive at a vaccine centre because scheduled recipients will be given priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce

27 May 2021 4:46 PM

Columnist Peter Bruce says it's hard to believe that the health minister was unaware of the dodgy contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC vaccinators have reached 57 out of 300 old age homes in the province so far

27 May 2021 2:57 PM

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez says officials are making steady progress vaccinating old age home residents in Phase 2 of the rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Ministry receives 60 000 submissions about new gun law proposals

27 May 2021 2:48 PM

"There is no point in being up in arms, and not making your voice heard," says Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack

27 May 2021 12:56 PM

Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre

Local

City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media

Local Politics

Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Untu hauls Prasa to Labour Court over unpaid 5% salary increase

28 May 2021 12:49 PM

SAHRC case against Umsunduzi municipality over hazardous landfill in court today

28 May 2021 11:15 AM

Bellville Civic Centre fire contained

28 May 2021 10:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA