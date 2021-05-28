'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils
The Western Cape ANC together with the community group Parents for Equal Education have filed an application in the Constitutional Court over the high number of learners who still have not been placed at schools in the province.
ANC spokesperson on education in the legislature, Khalid Sayed says there has been no political will to address the crisis of unplaced learners.
Sayed says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and Education MEC Debbie Schäfer have been careless in their conduct.
He says the court application is intended to "push the department and MEC in the right direction".
"The court must compel the department to place those unplaced learner and also to give proof", Sayed tells CapeTalk.
He says the provincial ANC has opted to approach the ConCourt because it believes that MEC Schäfer has violated her constitutional duties.
Last month, the WCED said it was implementing a plan to place the 2,550 learners that were registered as unplaced in the Western Cape.
In a statement issued at the time, the department announced that they planned to provide 129 mobile classrooms to schools, as well as additional teaching posts.
According to Sayed, the WCED has been placing learners in overcrowded classrooms with as many as 50 learners per class.
He claims many learners have not been provided with the necessary catch-up programmes to help them get up to speed with the curriculum.
Furthermore, he alleges that the WCED's plan to provide mobile classrooms to schools will only take place in October when the school year is almost over.
There are learners who are learning under trees in Forest Village Eerste River... If you drive on the main road you will see that. The situation is just unacceptable.Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape
It happens every year so it means that they don't have a proper plan to ensure that the situation doesn't recurr.Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape
We've also noticed that there is no proper catch-up plan for learners once they are placed... They've missed out on months of learning and there's no proper catch-up or psychological support and counseling.Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape
They promised that there is going to be new mobile classrooms, because of the high rate of learners that are unplaced. We now hear that those mobile classrooms are only going to be erected by October.Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape
This particular issue has been recurring year and year out... It's an issue that I've noticed that the department and particularly the MEC has taken a very careless approach towards. They have not made every effort.Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
