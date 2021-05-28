Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
Rolls Royce has revealed the world’s most expensive car, the R390 million (£20 million) “Boat Tail”.
The Telegraph claims, though we cannot confirm it, that it was built for billionaire celebrity couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
RELATED: (CAR REVIEW) We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'
The car was supposedly inspired by sailing and features a rear deck with cocktail tables, chairs, and a popup parasol.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
If you have R390 million splashing around to spend on a single car, this is the one!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Rolls Royce has spent four years developing just three bespoke luxury limousines. Apparently, an unbelievably rich couple started the ball rolling…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
For the money… it doesn’t look like you get an awful lot… Four seats only. The roof is made of canvass that you have to take off manually. The rear flips into a picnic area with matching chairs and an extendable umbrella… personalised his-and-hers watches in the dashboard…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
For the same money – R390 million – you could instead buy five Rolls Royce Ghosts, five Ferrari Monzas, five Bugatti Veyrons, and still have enough cash left for 150 Range Rovers!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:19].
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_83708728_bangkok-thailand-4-august-2017-rolls-royce-ghost-and-exclusive-luxury-rolls-royce-at-car-showroom-in.html?vti=lfgersjlggpbh5ns6a-1-2
