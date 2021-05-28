Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch - replay Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Embeth Davidtz
Today at 13:35
Music - Auriol Hays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Auriol Hays
Today at 13:46
Study: More women eat breakfast than men
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Protheroe
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media

28 May 2021 11:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town homeless

NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so.

The City of Cape Town has shared a template complaint form on social media to assist residents and businesses in various wards "who wish to share their complaints about the impact of street people and their structures on themselves or their business, with the City’s legal team. Please note the deadline is 2 June 2021."

Buhle Booi, from the research and legal advocacy group, NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi, talks to Lester Kiewit about the forms.

These forms have been shared on social media and we view this as incitement and hatred towards poor and marginalised people, particularly those that are struggling with homelessness.

Buhle Booi, Community Organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

We reject this attempt by the City of Cape Town with the contempt it deserves of criminalising poor people instead of finding solutions to homelessness.

Buhle Booi, Community Organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

The City of Cape Town currently faces a court case launched in the Equality Court by a group of eleven homeless people who want an order declaring some of Cape Town's municipal by-laws declared unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Booi says the case will challenge the criminalising and fining of people for their daily necessary activities.

Why are the new complaints form different from the contact details to report such complaints already on the City of Cape Town's website?

This is different because it is a response by the City of Cape Town to the legal challenge it is facing.

Buhle Booi, Community Organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

He says this is an attempt to incite local residents and businesses and isolate the homeless, placing the interests of businesses and homeowners above the needs of those who are in need of homes.

Ward councillors should not only be councilors of the rich but should be cognisant that they are also councillors of people living on the street.

Buhle Booi, Community Organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Rather than asking the public to file complaints, they should rather be finding sustainable ways of preventing this crisis of homelessness, he adds.

Are these complaint forms a retroactive action to bolster the court case Lester asks Mayco Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith?

That is a whole lot of narrative forming there that is going on, and so much of it is so far off the mark that I sometimes have a real difficulty connecting these kinds of political narratives to reality.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

JP Smith responds to this allegation with the following points:

The City of Cape Town has by far the most robust range of pro-homeless interventions, he notes.

You won't find another metro in this country that is doing as much as Cape Town in terms of safe spaces, EPWD jobs, outreach units to help people reintegrate, counseling and other services, support programmes, the winter-readiness programme...you won't find that elsewhere in South Africa.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

With regard to the by-laws that are being challenged, he says, Ndifuna Ukwazi is playing politics, as CoCT by-laws are the most liberal of any metro in South Africa.

If you look at our by-laws side by side with that of Johannesburg, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Mangaung, you will see that our by-laws are quite a bit more liberal than those by-laws, because we are a progressive city that looks at the impacts of our legislation and policy on all our people.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says it is essential to find solutions for homelessness while at the same time managing the City's open spaces.

We get thousands and thousands of complaints about what happens in our public open spaces and around tented camps and the impact on local communities.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says if these areas are badly managed it leads to further urban decay.

This leads to further disinvestment and further job losses which leads to more people on the streets.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

If Ndifuna Ukwazi challenges out by-laws but not the by-laws of any other city, then our legal services department is also entitled to go and ask the people impacted to supply their comments and inputs for the court to understand the fuller picture.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

[Provinding the complaints forms] is not a retroactive step. It is a proactive step before going to court to get inputs from the public.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says the by-laws are standard by-laws found the world over.

While he can understand there are those who would view the forms as inciteful, this is not the case. The City receives such complaints daily.

The complaints are not just from the leafy suburbs or the Atlantic Seaboard, though I can hear Ndifuna Ukwazi trying to paint it so. These complaints emanate from everywhere.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

There are alternatives available but a significant portion of homeless people decline these, he says, and so must then live on the streets according to the by-laws.

Listen to the interviews below:




Share this:
