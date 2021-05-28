VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
South Africa has administered a total of 348, 436 vaccines in Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, as of Thursday 27 May.
The Western Cape has administered 30,000 vaccines in the province during Phase 1b and Phase 2 so far. That's according to data published on Thursday 27 May from the previous day.
The Western Cape Health Department will introduce a system to manage over-60 walk-ins at vaccine sites due to challenges linked to the national EVDS system.
Eligible residents who have registered for their vaccine are encouraged to wait for their second SMS with a vaccine appointment date and time.
