VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping





South Africa has administered a total of 348, 436 vaccines in Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, as of Thursday 27 May.

The Western Cape has administered 30,000 vaccines in the province during Phase 1b and Phase 2 so far. That's according to data published on Thursday 27 May from the previous day.

The Western Cape Health Department will introduce a system to manage over-60 walk-ins at vaccine sites due to challenges linked to the national EVDS system.

Eligible residents who have registered for their vaccine are encouraged to wait for their second SMS with a vaccine appointment date and time.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

