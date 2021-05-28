Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Interview - Olympic squad
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cato Louw - EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 16:20
Movie Review, Book review if needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nikita Coetzee - Content Producer - Channel 24
Today at 16:55
Interview - An hour with Hein WYngaard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heinrich Wyngaard - Journalist/Author at ...
Today at 17:20
Interview - SU tracking long covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Resia Pretorius - SU Department of Physiological Sciences
Today at 17:45
Schalk Bezhuidenhoudt - Schalk Sing Sleg
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Actor, presenter. comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 28 May 2021 2:55 PM
Screams of joy as serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) gets 1088 years in jail Mandy Wiener interviews Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi, who was hailed for her team’s great policework. 28 May 2021 2:47 PM
View all Local
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so. 28 May 2021 11:43 AM
View all Politics
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Business
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two y... 27 May 2021 6:21 PM
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange. 27 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping

28 May 2021 2:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
walk-ins
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine wrap

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

South Africa has administered a total of 348, 436 vaccines in Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, as of Thursday 27 May.

The Western Cape has administered 30,000 vaccines in the province during Phase 1b and Phase 2 so far. That's according to data published on Thursday 27 May from the previous day.

The Western Cape Health Department will introduce a system to manage over-60 walk-ins at vaccine sites due to challenges linked to the national EVDS system.

Eligible residents who have registered for their vaccine are encouraged to wait for their second SMS with a vaccine appointment date and time.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

  • Vaccine appointments to get priority over walk-ins
  • Top Western Cape official explains issues with EVDS access
  • More reports of queue-jumping
  • National Department in the hot seat over vaccine system
  • Residents and staff vaccinated at SA's oldest nursing home
  • More than 50 vaccine site operating across the province
  • Calls for mass vaccination
  • Health MEC leads vaccine registration drive
  • How to verify that you've registered on EVDS
  • Discussing vaccine hesitancy

-US dating apps join vaccine drive

IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:

  • Prof Barry Schoub support calls for tougher SA lockdown
  • New studies on athletes with long-Covid
  • Mkhize in hot water over dodgy Covid-19 communications contract
  • Calls for adjusted alert levels
  • Life Healthcare ready for third wave

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




28 May 2021 2:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
walk-ins
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine wrap

More from Local

It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman

28 May 2021 3:30 PM

"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screams of joy as serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) gets 1088 years in jail

28 May 2021 2:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi, who was hailed for her team’s great policework.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Modack and co-accused return to court for bail bid in Kinnear killing

28 May 2021 2:02 PM

Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian, and one of their alleged associates, Ricardo Morgan, have appeared before the Blue Downs Regional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa

28 May 2021 1:03 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media

28 May 2021 11:43 AM

NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils

28 May 2021 11:19 AM

The ANC in the Western Cape has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to compel the WCED to resolve the issue of unplaced learners in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem

28 May 2021 9:07 AM

The provincial health department's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, says local teams have no control over the EVDS algorithm which selects who gets a vaccine appointment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre

28 May 2021 8:17 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services are currently on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bellville Civic Centre this morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference

27 May 2021 7:44 PM

Premier Winde says walk-ins may not be guaranteed a Covid-19 jab when they arrive at a vaccine centre because scheduled recipients will be given priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre

Local

City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media

Local Politics

Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Modack defence complains about State information as case postponed again

28 May 2021 3:07 PM

Singh defends hiring Regiments to advise Transnet on complex transactions

28 May 2021 2:52 PM

SAPS, Health Dept were warned about forensics backlog as far back as 2011 - PSC

28 May 2021 2:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA