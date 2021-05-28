Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga

28 May 2021 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Farming
Dagga
Agriculture
Thoko Didiza
Refilwe Moloto
cannabis
hemp
dagga farming
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Cannabiz Africa
Brett Hilton-Barber
commercialisation of dagga
commercialisation of cannabis

South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber.

After years of dithering, it seems that South Africa is on the road to the creation of a legal dagga industry.

Earlier this month during her budget speech vote, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza gave an update on the “National Cannabis Master Plan”, which she will present to Nedlac in the next few days.

South Africa has a roadmap to the commercialisation of the dagga industry. © Roxana Gonzalez Leyva/123rf.com

RELATED: Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry

“The commercialisation of cannabis has been on top of the agenda of policymakers, not only in our country but globally,” she said.

“By October 2021, we will begin issuing permits for the production of hemp, as a first phase.”

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has for years called for the full commercialisation of dagga, saying it should be a legal and taxable product that generates money for the fiscus, creates jobs, and brings illegal farmers into the economic mainstream.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber, who recently spoke to Mboweni about South Africa’s plans to create a dagga industry.

The government estimates that the illegal cannabis industry in South Africa generates R28 billion a year. There are 3.5 million South Africans who consume cannabis regularly. There are a million farmers in South Africa that depend entirely on cannabis to make a living, by the governments’ own admission…

Brett Hilton-Barber, publisher - Cannabiz Africa

Tito Mboweni thinks the former Transkei can generate R4 billion in tax alone if it was completely legalised.

Brett Hilton-Barber, publisher - Cannabiz Africa

There are 10 African counties that have legalised cannabis for export…

Brett Hilton-Barber, publisher - Cannabiz Africa

… criminal networks are making most of the profit out of this and keeping money away from the fiscus.

Brett Hilton-Barber, publisher - Cannabiz Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




