Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has announced that his department is working on draft legislation that compels companies to disclose wage differentials in companies.
The draft amendments to the South Africa Companies Act are expected to be finalised in the next two months.
It's unclear whether the new regulations will apply to both JSE-listed companies and unlisted companies.
Professor Imraan Valodia, the Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law, and Management at Wits University, says the draft laws are a significant development and are long overdue.
Prof Valodia, who is also the head of the university's Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, says it's high time that action is taken to combat outrageously high executive salaries.
He's penned an article explaining why forcing disclosure of wages and executive pay in SA is a good idea.
He says the proposed legislation would go some way to address the challenge of inequality in South Africa as well as better regulate excessive executive pay.
"It's about time that we start to put some pressure on this", Valodia tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.
We don't yet have the detail... But the general idea is that there would need to be some sort of disclosure in the financial statements about what the gap is between the top and the bottom earners in a company or an enterprise.Professor Imraan Valodia, Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies - Wits University
As things stand, if you're a listed company, you are required to disclose the earning of the directors. This would add to that and you'd have to disclose the difference between the top and the bottom.Professor Imraan Valodia, Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies - Wits University
When the regulations do come out... you would want to see the way it is spread at the top at senior level, senior management, in the middle, and at the bottom so that we have a broad sense of the averages all the way across.Professor Imraan Valodia, Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies - Wits University
Part of the problem is that in the last 25 to 30 years, there's been such a growth in incomes at that top end.Professor Imraan Valodia, Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies - Wits University
