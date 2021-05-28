Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns
The case against the former Bosasa COO and his co-accused former ANC MP Vincent Smith was meant to proceed on Friday. Smith was present in court.
Agrizzi was a no show.Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate
Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all the illnesses he has and the reasons he cannot be in court.
One issue presented was that he has a high risk of contracting Covid-19 in court, she adds.
He will only be able to come to court after he has been vaccinated - those were the details of the medical report.Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate
Twala says the NPA is considering separating the trial so that they can proceed with Smith's case.
At the last sitting, we had asked that we get a more detailed medical report and not just a doctor's sick note to say he could not appear before the court.Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate
She says the NPA is considering asking for a state medical doctor to assess Agrizzi.
The NPA is exploring other avenues of how to ensure this particular case proceed such as a virtual hearing.
The case against the two men has been postponed until 8 July.
Listen to NPA's Sindisiwe Twala in the audio below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
