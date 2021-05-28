French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa





French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday for a single-day visit.

The meeting between Macron and President Cyril Ramaphosa will be dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant economic devastation.

Macron is widely expected to voice his support for vaccine production in Africa.

The two leaders will also discuss the worsening conflict in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs.

We [Africans] are tied to France… Sipho Mantula, Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs

