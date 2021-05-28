Modack and co-accused return to court for bail bid in Kinnear killing
Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt says there's been a heavy police presence outside the Blue Downs Regional Court.
The suspects linked to the assassination of Western Cape detective Charl Kinnear are expected to start their bail application process in court today.
RELATED: Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian, Nafiz Modack, and Ricardo Morgan have been charged with murder in relation to Kinnear's death last year, reports Brandt.
Modack's previous bail application was postponed after the presiding magistrate Abram Mashala was wounded in a shooting last week.
A new magistrate has since been assigned to the case.
Earlier this week, Modack’s lawyer, advocate Dirk Uys, requested more details from the State in order to present a case for bail.
Debt collector Zane Kilian, Nafiz Modack and Ricardo Morgan are linked to the murder of WC detective Charl Kinnear and are expected to start a bid for bail on Friday. | @BrandtKev https://t.co/ybZDBOeK1O pic.twitter.com/3soD5EkDhM— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) May 25, 2021
Today I expect to hear whether or not the State provided the defence teams with the requested information and whether or not bail proceedings will continue in court today.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We also expect more details with regards to a list of other charges that were brought against the accused.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Screams of joy as serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) gets 1088 years in jail
Mandy Wiener interviews Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi, who was hailed for her team’s great policework.Read More
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs.Read More
City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media
NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so.Read More
'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils
The ANC in the Western Cape has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to compel the WCED to resolve the issue of unplaced learners in the province.Read More
WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem
The provincial health department's COO, Dr Saadiq Kariem, says local teams have no control over the EVDS algorithm which selects who gets a vaccine appointment.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire crews respond to blaze at Bellville Civic Centre
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services are currently on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bellville Civic Centre this morning.Read More
Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference
Premier Winde says walk-ins may not be guaranteed a Covid-19 jab when they arrive at a vaccine centre because scheduled recipients will be given priority.Read More