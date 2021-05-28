Modack and co-accused return to court for bail bid in Kinnear killing





Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt says there's been a heavy police presence outside the Blue Downs Regional Court.

The suspects linked to the assassination of Western Cape detective Charl Kinnear are expected to start their bail application process in court today.

Zane Kilian, Nafiz Modack, and Ricardo Morgan have been charged with murder in relation to Kinnear's death last year, reports Brandt.

Modack's previous bail application was postponed after the presiding magistrate Abram Mashala was wounded in a shooting last week.

A new magistrate has since been assigned to the case.

Earlier this week, Modack’s lawyer, advocate Dirk Uys, requested more details from the State in order to present a case for bail.

Today I expect to hear whether or not the State provided the defence teams with the requested information and whether or not bail proceedings will continue in court today. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We also expect more details with regards to a list of other charges that were brought against the accused. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

