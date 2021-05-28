Study shows fewer South Africans are eating breakfast. But is this wise?





A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.

The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the Plate of the Nation study, says the fact that fewer people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.

Bianca Resnekov speaks to Karen Protheroe, a dietician in private practice in Cape Town and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.

Is breakfast an important meal of the day? Protheroe says she believes it is.

One of the most important reasons I think people should have breakfast is because otherwise, it is very hard to get your daily requirement for fibre if you are not eating a hi-fibre breakfast. Karen Protheroe, Dietitian

She says we require 25-30g of fibre daily crucial for good gut health and digestion.

Fibre plays a huge role in preventing cancer and all sorts of other stomach issues. Karen Protheroe, Dietitian

She says one of the biggest causes of stomach cancer is a low-fibre diet.

Breakfast also kick-starts their metabolism for the day.

It is good to feel hungry because it shows your metabolism is working. Intermittent fasting is a fad. It's just another diet. Karen Protheroe, Dietitian

A good diet is one you can follow for life, she says.

Listen to the interview below: