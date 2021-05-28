Screams of joy as serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) gets 1088 years in jail
Convicted serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) has been given a 1088-year jail sentence.
Maponya raped and robbed 56 women from Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Olievenhoutbosch, and Silverton in Pretoria from 2014 until his arrest in March 2019.
He committed his violent crime spree while he was living with his girlfriend, eight-year-old son, and four-year-old daughter.
Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the sentence in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon.
He had earlier found Maponya guilty of 41 rapes, 40 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 40 counts of housebreaking.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi, who was hailed for ensuring Mapunya is sentenced to five life terms and 1088 years in jail.
It was teamwork… He stole a cellphone from one of the victims… Upon the arrest, the cellphone was our only lead… At first, there were only a few cases… the number grew to 56…Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi
This is the most traumatic case we ever had… None of the victims knew him… He covered their faces as he raped them… He operated between one and four in the morning…Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
