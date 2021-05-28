It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
Friday (28 May) is World Hunger Day.
It is an initiative by The Hunger Project and aims to highlight the importance of access to education, healthcare, and technology in ending hunger.
Fact about hunger (according to The Hunger Project):
-
690 million people are chronically hungry
-
60% of people living in hunger are women
-
98% of people suffering from undernourishment live in low- and middle-income countries
-
Hunger kills more people than Aids, Malaria, and TB combined
Mandy Wiener interviewed Imtiaz Sooliman, Director at Gift of the Givers.
RELATED: Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – angel amongst men – talks about money
Covid-19 has been a torrid experience for Gift of the Givers and the people we’ve been encountering… In June 2020, we saw real hunger in South Africa…Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
A mother picks up a food parcel with absolute dignity. She tells us… her children know the taste of every plant in the area. They’ve been eating plants for three months…Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
… people are eating tortoises, lizards, and cats… We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving…Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
In every area we go, people tell us this is the poorest community in the country… It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa… People who were donors are now recipients… the situation is out of control… People who used to send money, now need assistance…Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
