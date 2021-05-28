Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA
CapeTalk listeners have expressed concerns that there are no private vaccination sites up and running as promised by medical aid schemes such as Discovery.
What is Business for South Africa's involvement in the setting up of sites, ask listeners?
Pippa Hudson talks to the Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa Martin Kingston and asks him what their role is?
Kingston says the National Department of Health and government has a responsibility for both the defining of policy and the implementation of the rollout strategy.
But we have made it clear as business large and small...that wherever we can we will give technical support and put our infrastructure at the disposal of the country to make sure we can vaccinate as many people as possible.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
He understands the frustrations of many listeners but says it will take time to ramp up to the scale needed to get the adult population of the country vaccinated by the end of this year.
How is the rollout of the private sites going to escalate the rollout of the vaccines?
While the government is responsible for vaccinating the country at large, but private sites, for the most part, are responsible for vaccinating those that are covered by private medical insurance - that is between 15 - 18% of the adult population.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
All sites both public and private need to go through the same registration, curation and licencing process before going live.
It is a schedule 4 drug. It is not just anybody who can jab the vaccine into somebody's arm.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
He says there is a pipeline of sites waiting to come online.
We think as a country we will have 3000 sites online by the time we are in full flow. We have ramped up both public and private sites from 100 last week to 300 this week.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
He says Thursday saw 70,000 jabs administered.
We are aiming for 100,000 a day next week and by the end of June, we need to be vaccinating 250,000 people a day, that is 7 million a month.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
He agrees different provinces have taken different approaches but walk-ins are still being discouraged.
But we are still navigating our way through this so things will change.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
Will private medical aid members receive a separate invitation to get their vaccinations or is it part of the same EVDS system as the public appointments?
What we have agreed with government, and this is a work in process at the moment, is that medical schemes will be able to bulk upload their members who have given consent.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
These bulk uploads will be onto the same EVDS system, he says.
Then they will be scheduled initially by EVDS, but increasingly by medical schemes like Discovery who will establish their own sites - so non-traditional health sites such as Virgin Active and other places.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
When will private vaccination sites be open?
Kingston says he cannot commit to a number but notes that Occupational Health and Safety sites are coming online at large companies such as a number of mines.
We are going to see a very significant increase, a ramp-up, but it may well be that there won't be sites immediately available in proximity to the people who are phoning in or sending messages. But that will change, I would say in the next two to three weeks pretty rapidly.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
Are there enough vaccines coming in?
325,000 vaccines are arriving per week from Pfizer, in June this increases to 650,000 per week, and then up to 1 million a week in July, he says.
2 million one-shot dose J&J vaccines have already been manufactured in South Africa to date, he says, although they are on hold for now while the FDA in the USA is reviewing an analysis decision soon.
Although we are vaccine constrained today this will change dramatically in the next few weeks.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
Have enough people registered?
Kingston says not enough people have registered to date in the over 60s category.
Only 40% have registered.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
5.5 million people in South Africa are over the age of 60. Only 2 million over-60s have registered so far.
Has the window period between Pfizer doses changed?
Kingston says the period of time allowed between the two doses has changed. Initially, it was 21 days, but that has now been extended to 42 days.
Do people have to go back to the same site for their second Pfizer dose?
People will increasingly be able to select the vaccination site for their second Pfizer dose over the next weeks, he says.
They will have much greater autonomy and flexibility as to where they can obtain their second doseMartin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
Listen to the interview with Martin Kingston below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/vaccine_doses_vial.html?oriSearch=vaccine+doses+vile&sti=neadu601r54sct3wm2|&mediapopup=161799194
