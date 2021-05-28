Streaming issues? Report here
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms

28 May 2021 6:20 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Stellenbosch University
Covid-19 long hualers
long COVID

Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.

Prof Pretorius would like to document your symptoms in a South African online registry. And if you are living in the Western Cape, she also wants a sample of your blood.

After acute Covid-19, in some cases, recovery can go on for months as patients continue to struggle with long-lasting effects and recurring symptoms. It manifests as a collection of lingering symptoms, lasting 90 days or even more.

Pippa Hudson talks to Resia Pretorius of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research. about the ongoing research.

RELATED: Long-term effects of Covid on athletes starting to emerge, says sports scientist

Pretorius says the most common symptoms are recurring bouts of extreme fatigue, muscle weakness, and feeling out of breath.

Patients also complain about sleep difficulties, anxiety, and depression. Other common complaints are also forgetfulness and struggling with concentration.

Resia Pretorius, Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

RELATED: 'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

RELATED: Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do

In fact, she says, a recent publication links 150 symptoms to long Covid.

The Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University is tracking symptoms, to try and understand this syndrome better.

It is setting up an online registry to help track cases.

We are very happy to have this registry live now, to help better understand this disease and to determine the long Covid in South Africa.

Resia Pretorius, Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

She says they have already begun studying blood samples of people with long Covid.

Our preliminary data pointed us to the fact that some people might be suffering from different inflammatory molecules that are present in their blood.

Resia Pretorius, Department of Physiological Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Anyone in South Africa can join the registry, but taking blood samples to help determine an individual's case will only be available in the Cape Winelands and broader Cape Town area.

If you would like to support this research effort, please complete the online Long COVID registry here.

Listen to the interview below:




