3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend
1.\ Wellness Day hosted by Escape Events - from 8 am on Saturday morning at the Radisson RED V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
It includes a 30-minute yoga session, a 5 or 10 km running at 8 am, and a DJ will then be setting the mood as you enjoy a coffee and pastry or fruit bowl and ginger shot afterwards between 9 and 12. Covid safety regulations apply.
Call 084 368 9117 to book.
2.\ Divercity - is an LGBTQ+ event being held with some of the city's most loved artists tonight at the Crew Bar in Green Point, described as a safe space for people of all shapes, sizes, races, and genders filled with positive energies and great music.
3.\ Soul Saturday Series - Online concert with singer Candice Thornton on Saturday evening at 7 pm. Tickets are available on Quicket.
Listen to more from Sara-Jayne about her picks in the audio below:
