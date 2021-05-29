3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend





1.\ Wellness Day hosted by Escape Events - from 8 am on Saturday morning at the Radisson RED V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.

It includes a 30-minute yoga session, a 5 or 10 km running at 8 am, and a DJ will then be setting the mood as you enjoy a coffee and pastry or fruit bowl and ginger shot afterwards between 9 and 12. Covid safety regulations apply.

Call 084 368 9117 to book.

2.\ Divercity - is an LGBTQ+ event being held with some of the city's most loved artists tonight at the Crew Bar in Green Point, described as a safe space for people of all shapes, sizes, races, and genders filled with positive energies and great music.

3.\ Soul Saturday Series - Online concert with singer Candice Thornton on Saturday evening at 7 pm. Tickets are available on Quicket.

Listen to more from Sara-Jayne about her picks in the audio below: