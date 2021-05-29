Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination





The City of Cape Town has released the results for water samples taken at several points along Muizenberg beach after the recent closure of the Zandvlei water body.

The results for enterococci tests show that all five single samples are within the National Guidelines for recreational activities.

However, the City warns beach-goers and surfers that the water quality may still be impacted at Muizenberg beach.

This is particularly at the Zandvlei stormwater outlet as the vlei mouth remains open.

There have been recent reports of surfers falling ill due to contaminated water flowing from Zandvlei.

The Zandvlei waterbody was closed to the public after high E.coli levels were recorded there.

The City says it will remain closed until water quality tests confirm it is safe to use again.