Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

29 May 2021 10:37 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Surfing
Muizenberg
Muizenberg beach
Beach
Zandvlei
weekend breakfast
Zandvlei Nature Reserve
Zandvlei sewage spill

Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected.

The City of Cape Town has released the results for water samples taken at several points along Muizenberg beach after the recent closure of the Zandvlei water body.

The results for enterococci tests show that all five single samples are within the National Guidelines for recreational activities.

RELATED: Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick

However, the City warns beach-goers and surfers that the water quality may still be impacted at Muizenberg beach.

This is particularly at the Zandvlei stormwater outlet as the vlei mouth remains open.

RELATED: Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet

There have been recent reports of surfers falling ill due to contaminated water flowing from Zandvlei.

The Zandvlei waterbody was closed to the public after high E.coli levels were recorded there.

The City says it will remain closed until water quality tests confirm it is safe to use again.




