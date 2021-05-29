Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination
The City of Cape Town has released the results for water samples taken at several points along Muizenberg beach after the recent closure of the Zandvlei water body.
The results for enterococci tests show that all five single samples are within the National Guidelines for recreational activities.
RELATED: Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick
However, the City warns beach-goers and surfers that the water quality may still be impacted at Muizenberg beach.
This is particularly at the Zandvlei stormwater outlet as the vlei mouth remains open.
RELATED: Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
There have been recent reports of surfers falling ill due to contaminated water flowing from Zandvlei.
The Zandvlei waterbody was closed to the public after high E.coli levels were recorded there.
The City says it will remain closed until water quality tests confirm it is safe to use again.
The City of Cape Town has received the results for water samples taken at several points along Muizenberg beach following a recent pollution event that affected and is still affecting the Zandvlei waterbody.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 28, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/KmvQInVikn#CTNews pic.twitter.com/thIjUTpUGX
