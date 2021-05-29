Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but ID document 'must reflect amended sex'





Miss South Africa 2017 (C) Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is pictured on stage with 1st princess Adè van Heerden (L) and 2nd princess Boipelo Mabe (R). Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

The Miss South Africa beauty pageant has confirmed that male-to-female transgender entrants are eligible to enter the competition.

This is how the organisation answer the question "Do I have to have been born a female to enter?" on its website:

"Trans women are eligible to enter the Miss South Africa pageant, however, in order to be eligible to compete internationally, the contestant must be in possession of a valid South African ID document reflecting that their amended sex is female."

The response on social media has been largely positive, but some women have questioned why trans entrants' ID markers have to be changed.

"Do you know what does that process entails?" laments one.

On condition that their identity document states female.. Do you know what does that process entail? — Rule Nisi (@RuleNisi) May 25, 2021

Miss SA is accepting Transwomen in 2021.

This is the freedom Nelson Mandela fought for. — Precious Shange (@PreciousShange) May 25, 2021

guys please help me understand why it’s necessary that trans womens gender marker be corrected in order for them to enter Miss SA? — thatoivan reborn. (@fka_kedibone) May 25, 2021

Entries for Miss SA 2021 close on 24 June.