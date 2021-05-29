Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance. 29 May 2021 3:43 PM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex' South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021. 29 May 2021 11:34 AM
View all Local
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
View all Business
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research. 28 May 2021 6:20 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town

29 May 2021 1:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
product reviews
Best Thing Ever
Janene Nates
online reviews
services and products

The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.
© Viktoria Korobova/123rf.com 

Do you use online reviews to find a product or service provider you're in need of?

And how trustworthy are these recommendations?

On Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King chats to Janene Nates, who started local online forum Best Thing Ever around five years ago.

The Best Thing Ever Facebook group now boasts more than 29,000 members.

I got the person who put up my blinds there and my gardener... Probably the most significant person I found is the man who delivered my daughter!

Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host

Nantes says she started the group "on a whim", putting up posts about her painter and other things people might be interested in.

The Capetonian also wants to help worthy smaller businesses to thrive.

The main concept was also to help the smaller businesses that couldn't afford these huge marketing costs to get the exposure that they deserved for their excellent work.

Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

Advertising costs are huge and I wanted them to get the recognition and to grow. It's just grown exponentially from there.

Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

Members are mainly based, but not limited, to Cape Town.

There are also the expats all over the world who come down on holiday, people living overseas with holiday homes here.

Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

The rules that members must follow include having used the service you recommended, yourself.

Nates says she checks every single post.

There's no selling allowed. It has to be tried, tested and recommended, so it can't just be a family member or a friend... who hasn't actually used the services... or somebody that you've just_heard _is good.

Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

You need to be able to tell me in feedback that the costings were good, that it was timeous, the communication was good...

Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

I spend a lot of time sending private messages behind the scenes to members to check that they've actually used the service provider. If they haven't, then I will delete the post.

Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

She also deletes any comments that amount to defamation of character, but gives the person the option of contacting the member who recommended the particular service via direct message.

_Best Thing Ever _has also just launched its own website.

If you're a group member you can access it at www.thebestthingever.co.za

For more detail, take a listen:




29 May 2021 1:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
product reviews
Best Thing Ever
Janene Nates
online reviews
services and products

More from Local

Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

29 May 2021 3:43 PM

Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex'

29 May 2021 11:34 AM

South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

29 May 2021 10:37 AM

Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 May 2021 7:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms

28 May 2021 6:20 PM

Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA

28 May 2021 4:42 PM

Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman

28 May 2021 3:30 PM

"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping

28 May 2021 2:55 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screams of joy as serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) gets 1088 years in jail

28 May 2021 2:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi, who was hailed for her team’s great policework.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Modack and co-accused return to court for bail bid in Kinnear killing

28 May 2021 2:02 PM

Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian, and one of their alleged associates, Ricardo Morgan, have appeared before the Blue Downs Regional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 May 2021 7:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms

28 May 2021 6:20 PM

Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'

28 May 2021 10:39 AM

The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs

27 May 2021 6:21 PM

A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle

27 May 2021 11:10 AM

In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local mom brings washable period panties to SA

26 May 2021 4:08 PM

Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'

26 May 2021 2:49 PM

"I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

Local

Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

Local

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

29 May 2021 4:34 PM

DBE urges victims of bullying to report perpetrators to combat issue at schools

29 May 2021 3:36 PM

Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

29 May 2021 3:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA