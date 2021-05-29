From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
Do you use online reviews to find a product or service provider you're in need of?
And how trustworthy are these recommendations?
On Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King chats to Janene Nates, who started local online forum Best Thing Ever around five years ago.
The Best Thing Ever Facebook group now boasts more than 29,000 members.
I got the person who put up my blinds there and my gardener... Probably the most significant person I found is the man who delivered my daughter!Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
Nantes says she started the group "on a whim", putting up posts about her painter and other things people might be interested in.
The Capetonian also wants to help worthy smaller businesses to thrive.
The main concept was also to help the smaller businesses that couldn't afford these huge marketing costs to get the exposure that they deserved for their excellent work.Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page
Advertising costs are huge and I wanted them to get the recognition and to grow. It's just grown exponentially from there.Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page
Members are mainly based, but not limited, to Cape Town.
There are also the expats all over the world who come down on holiday, people living overseas with holiday homes here.Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page
The rules that members must follow include having used the service you recommended, yourself.
Nates says she checks every single post.
There's no selling allowed. It has to be tried, tested and recommended, so it can't just be a family member or a friend... who hasn't actually used the services... or somebody that you've just_heard _is good.Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page
You need to be able to tell me in feedback that the costings were good, that it was timeous, the communication was good...Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page
I spend a lot of time sending private messages behind the scenes to members to check that they've actually used the service provider. If they haven't, then I will delete the post.Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page
She also deletes any comments that amount to defamation of character, but gives the person the option of contacting the member who recommended the particular service via direct message.
_Best Thing Ever _has also just launched its own website.
If you're a group member you can access it at www.thebestthingever.co.za
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/korobova1985/korobova19852005/korobova1985200500174/148037250-upset-household-calling-roof-repair-service-while-water-leaking-from-ceiling.jpg
More from Local
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance.Read More
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex'
South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021.Read More
Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination
Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected.Read More
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.Read More
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms
Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.Read More
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA
Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston.Read More
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Screams of joy as serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya (33) gets 1088 years in jail
Mandy Wiener interviews Sergeant Catherine Refilwe Tladi, who was hailed for her team’s great policework.Read More
More from Lifestyle
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.Read More
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms
Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.Read More
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.Read More
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out
Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.Read More
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs
A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two years ago.Read More
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle
In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA
Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear.Read More