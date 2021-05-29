From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town





Do you use online reviews to find a product or service provider you're in need of?

And how trustworthy are these recommendations?

On Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King chats to Janene Nates, who started local online forum Best Thing Ever around five years ago.

The Best Thing Ever Facebook group now boasts more than 29,000 members.

I got the person who put up my blinds there and my gardener... Probably the most significant person I found is the man who delivered my daughter! Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host

Nantes says she started the group "on a whim", putting up posts about her painter and other things people might be interested in.

The Capetonian also wants to help worthy smaller businesses to thrive.

The main concept was also to help the smaller businesses that couldn't afford these huge marketing costs to get the exposure that they deserved for their excellent work. Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

Advertising costs are huge and I wanted them to get the recognition and to grow. It's just grown exponentially from there. Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

Members are mainly based, but not limited, to Cape Town.

There are also the expats all over the world who come down on holiday, people living overseas with holiday homes here. Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

The rules that members must follow include having used the service you recommended, yourself.

Nates says she checks every single post.

There's no selling allowed. It has to be tried, tested and recommended, so it can't just be a family member or a friend... who hasn't actually used the services... or somebody that you've just_heard _is good. Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

You need to be able to tell me in feedback that the costings were good, that it was timeous, the communication was good... Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

I spend a lot of time sending private messages behind the scenes to members to check that they've actually used the service provider. If they haven't, then I will delete the post. Janene Nates, Best Thing Ever Facebook page

She also deletes any comments that amount to defamation of character, but gives the person the option of contacting the member who recommended the particular service via direct message.

_Best Thing Ever _has also just launched its own website.

If you're a group member you can access it at www.thebestthingever.co.za

