[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'





There's stiff competition in South Africa's small-hatchback market and Hyundai is taking on Volkswagen Polo with its new-generation i20.

While the Polo can still be considered the king or queen of the B segment hatchback market, Hyundai is a big player as well notes motoring journo Melinda Ferguson.

These segments can be very confusing... but this B segment refers to the hatchback market. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

New 2021 Hyundai i20 hatchback, picture supplied by Melinda Ferguson.

While the target market is broad, Hyundai is probably focusing on the young and trendy buyer with the new i20 she says.

A market that maybe can't afford a VW Golf or its competitor Hyundai i30 N, but who is in line for those kind of cars. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

Hyundai is going all out to grab that VW Polo market. They made no bones about it at their media launch. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

So what is new about the "all-new" i20 range, which includes a seven-speed automatic?

Ferguson says it's a great improvement from the previous generation in terms of design, size and engine.

Hyundai have introduced a whole new design language across their ranges called 'sensuous sportiness'... sharp angles... changed grilles... Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

It's also bigger... Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

They've brought in a whole new engine... a new 1-litre, a turbo-charged four-cylinder petrol engine. It's very impressive in terms of its performance. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

My biggest criticism would be that it doesn't have an electronic stability programme. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

The i20 starts at R275,900 for the entry-level five-speed manual model.

Listen to the detailed Hyundai i20 review in the audio below: